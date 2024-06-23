Oilers visit the Panthers in game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -112, Oilers -108; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers face off in game seven of the Stanley Cup Final. The teams meet Friday for the ninth time this season. The Oilers won 5-1 in the last meeting.

Florida has gone 34-16-3 at home and 52-24-6 overall. The Panthers serve 13.5 penalty minutes per game to rank second in league play.

Edmonton is 49-27-6 overall and 28-23-2 in road games. The Oilers have a +56 scoring differential, with 292 total goals scored and 236 allowed.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 57 goals and 37 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Zach Hyman has 54 goals and 23 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has scored five goals and added 14 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Oilers: Troy Stecher: out (ankle), Evander Kane: day to day (abdomen).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press