Oilers stay alive in Stanley Cup final with dominant win over Panthers in Game 4
The Edmonton Oilers avoided getting swept in the Stanley Cup final with a dominant 8-1 win over the visiting Florida Panthers in Game 4 on Saturday night at Rogers Place.
The Oilers chased Sergei Bobrovsky with five goals on 17 shots.
Connor McDavid stepped up with a goal and three assists, while Edmonton also got goals from Mattias Janmark, Adam Henrique, Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Ryan McLeod and Dylan Holloway, who scored twice.
Bobrovsky entered the game as a leading Conn Smythe Trophy candidate with a .953 save percentage.
Game 5 is set for Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla.
More to come.