Oilers stay alive in Stanley Cup final with dominant win over Panthers in Game 4

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid celebrates his goal during the second period of his team's win over the visiting Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final on Saturday at Rogers Place.

The Edmonton Oilers avoided getting swept in the Stanley Cup final with a dominant 8-1 win over the visiting Florida Panthers in Game 4 on Saturday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers chased Sergei Bobrovsky with five goals on 17 shots.

Connor McDavid stepped up with a goal and three assists, while Edmonton also got goals from Mattias Janmark, Adam Henrique, Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Ryan McLeod and Dylan Holloway, who scored twice.

Bobrovsky entered the game as a leading Conn Smythe Trophy candidate with a .953 save percentage.

Game 5 is set for Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla.

