Oilers' Nurse Has Unique Goal Celebration

EDMONTON -- Guess who's back.

Darnell Nurse is back and scoring goals for the Edmonton Oilers.

At the morning skate, Kris Knoblauch revealed that Nurse was ready to play tonight against the New York Rangers. And in the first period of play against the Rangers, Nurse made his presence felt.

After the Oilers were already up 1-0, Nurse blasted a shot in on Rangers netminder Jonathan Quick at 19:51 of the opening frame.

WELCOME BACK DARNELL NURSE 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/hdfXqZdXwv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 24, 2024

Nurse missed the last three games because of a concussion.

His absence was felt, and the Oilers tried to fill it with a combined effort of performances from Josh Brown and Travis Dermott. The Oilers went 11-7 for two of the three games that Nurse was out.

After his goal, Nurse grinned from ear to ear and had a unique celebration.

Clearly referencing his recent concussion, he mimicked a head-hitting motion with his hand.

Nurse has had a good year so far for the Oilers. He has 10 points in 19 games this season. He has averaged 20:13 of ice time per game.

The defender had his best offensive year during the 2022-23 season. That year, he recorded 43 points in 82 games, averaging 23:30 minutes per game.

It's a welcomed sight for Oilers fans to see Nurse come back, seemingly no worse for wear. For the Oilers' sake, let's hope this version of Nurse is here to stay.

