Oilers' Henrique, Stars' Hintz make presence felt in Game 3 after return from injury

EDMONTON — Oilers centre Adam Henrique joined the action Monday. Stars counterpart Roope Hintz did the same. Both had impacts on the scoresheet.

The pair returned to their respective lineups when Edmonton hosted Dallas in Game 3 of the Western Conference final.

Henrique scored a goal while Hintz had two assists as the Stars won 5-3.

Henrique suffered a suspected ankle injury in Game 5 of the first round against the Los Angeles Kings before briefly returning for Game 2 against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Stars lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Dallas picked up a 3-1 home victory Saturday, while Edmonton took the opener 3-2 in double overtime.

Hintz, the Stars' No. 1 centre, hadn't dressed since suffering an upper-body injury in Game 4 of the second round against the Colorado Avalanche.

The 27-year-old has two goals and six assists in 12 playoff games. He put up 30 goals and 65 points in 80 regular-season contests.

Acquired from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, Henrique has two goals and an assist in seven playoff appearances this spring. He combined to score 24 goals and 51 points in the regular season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press