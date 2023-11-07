Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft ejected in blowout loss to Canucks as frustrations mount

The Edmonton Oilers are off to a wretched start to the 2023-24 season and frustrations boiled over during Monday's 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a game misconduct with just over six minutes remaining in the third period after arguing with an official over a non-call. Woodcroft didn't think his antics were worthy of an ejection but owned up to putting his club in a tough spot.

"In the end, I've got the be better, I can't take a penalty to put our team down" Woodcroft said. "I didn't think it crossed the line at all but sometimes the way you send a message or ask a question, the way it's received might be not in the manner you intended to.

"I thought it was a fair question, he didn't, and in the end I've got to be better. Can't ask that question, apparently."

Jay Woodcroft and the Oilers are off to a terrible start to 2023-24. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images) (NHLI via Getty Images)

Superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were also visibly frustrated during the loss, which dropped Edmonton's record to 2-8-1. McDavid was assessed a roughing penalty early in the third, and Draisaitl was given a 10-minute misconduct as part of the same sequence.

Goaltending has been the Oilers' Achilles heel early this season, with both Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner struggling. Edmonton ranks 31st in the league with a 4.18 goals-against average — trailing only the historically bad San Jose Sharks.

Both netminders are also sporting save percentages well below .890%.

Oilers veteran Mattias Ekholm, who joined the club in a midseason trade last year, can't remember a more disappointing start to a campaign.

"We have to work even harder to get rewarded and that’s just where we’re at right now," Ekholm said. "It’s a frustrating part and I don’t think I've ever had a worse start to a season in my career."

The Oilers still have time to salvage their campaign and reclaim their status as a Stanley Cup contender, but changes could be looming if they don't turn things around quickly. Their next opportunity to get back in the win column comes Thursday against the Sharks.