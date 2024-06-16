Oilers chase Sergei Bobrovsky, scoring 5 goals on him in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers chased Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night by scoring five goals on 17 shots.

Bobrovsky, a leading candidate for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, had been nearly unbeatable before getting lit up. He allowed just four goals with a .953 save percentage through the first three games of the series to put his team up 3-0 and on the verge of winning the first title in franchise history.

That magic was nowhere to be found in Game 4, and coach Paul Maurice pulled Bobrovsky five minutes into the second period after Darnell Nurse scored to put Edmonton up 5-1. Backup Anthony Stolarz replaced him, making his NHL playoff debut as fans derisively chanted “Sergei! Sergei!” at Bobrovsky on the bench.

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press