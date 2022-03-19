Oilers' bet on Evander Kane has paid off. Should Edmonton re-sign him?

As he has often as of late, Evander Kane came up big for the Edmonton Oilers this week, scoring the go-ahead goal in the third period and later burying an empty-netter to give his new squad a 7-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

With that win, followed by a 6-1 blowout of the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, the Oilers have now won four straight, which has resulted in many in Edmonton taking a liking to Kane. That wasn’t necessarily the case back in late January, as several fans and pundits voiced their concerns after general manager Ken Holland announced the signing of the 30-year-old to a one-year deal.

Evander Kane keeps exceeding expectations for the Oilers, who must seriously consider re-signing the controversial forward. (Getty)

From his domestic disputes to his well-documented gambling debts, signing Kane certainly had its risks. The San Jose Sharks made it clear that, despite him leading their team in scoring last season, they had no interest in Kane being on their roster any longer. San Jose proved that by not only playing him in the American Hockey League this season, but eventually terminating his contract.

All the well-known issues and potential risks certainly weighed on Holland, but with his team struggling, he was desperate, and as of now his decision to bring in the troubled forward has paid dividends.

Everyone has been aware for a long time now of just how good Kane can be when at the top of his game. Despite only playing five games in the season before being picked up by the Oilers, he looks as good as ever with 10 goals and 18 points in 22 games.

Playing alongside Connor McDavid, Kane rounds out what is now a very strong top-six forward group (when healthy) for the club, as they have several other talented forwards in Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jesse Puljujarvi. Even better is that he has helped this team get back into a playoff spot.

Evander Kane grabs his own rebound and puts Edmonton back ahead in the third!#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/C0aFXG5IJu — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) March 16, 2022

Prior to signing Kane, the Oilers were in a horrible 18-game stretch that saw them go 5-11-2. For many, it felt like their season was crashing down and couldn’t be saved, but Kane has helped turn things around. In the 22 games since he joined the team, Edmonton has gone 13-7-2.

There have still been some inconsistencies, but there is no denying just how much Kane's offensive touch has helped, as he has recorded at least one point in eight of those 12 wins. Though no decision is needed just yet, his great play begs the question: should Holland look to re-sign him?

Going back just two months ago, when Kane became a free agent, he didn’t receive interest from many teams. That spoke volumes, given the fact that he was coming off of a 22-goal, 49-point year in the 56-game shortened 2020-21 season. To this point in Edmonton, however, there have been no reported issues in terms of off-ice behaviour.

Yes, it is a short time frame, but perhaps this is a player who is realizing he may not get another shot if he blows this current opportunity.

in his first battle of alberta, evander kane gets acquainted with matthew tkachuk. pic.twitter.com/ul7IwFDfOR — zach laing (@zjlaing) March 8, 2022

Aside from just his offensive productivity, Kane also provides a physical element to an Oilers team that has had issues getting pushed around in the past. While Zack Kassian helps in that regard, he has been far too inconsistent to find a permanent spot on a line with McDavid, something Kane has had no issue with to this point.

Having a goal-scoring winger who can not only play with but also protect your star player is something many teams around the league wish they had.

But perhaps the most enticing argument for re-signing Kane is the contract itself. With his troubled past, it is very unlikely Kane will be able to find a deal on the open market that offers him much term or dollar value. If he re-signs a on cheap, short-term deal with the Oilers and is able to stay out of trouble while continuing to produce on a line with McDavid, his value around the league should increase. This would likely be his best option at being able to sign one last big contract in his career, and almost certainly played a part in his choosing to sign in Edmonton in the first place.

As for the Oilers, bringing him back on a cheap deal is a no-brainer. This is a team who for years has had trouble bringing in star players, and has desperately lacked scoring wingers. Although there are risks involved, the fit is too good to pass up, and Holland needs to do his best to extend his bold acquisition this offseason.

