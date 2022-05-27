Oilers advance to Western Conference final on McDavid's overtime winner vs. Flames

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Cuthbert
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Edmonton Oilers
    Edmonton Oilers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Calgary Flames
    Calgary Flames
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Connor McDavid
    Connor McDavid
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Blake Coleman
    Blake Coleman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Leon Draisaitl
    Leon Draisaitl
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his series winning goal against the Calgary Flames during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his series-winning goal against the Calgary Flames during Game 5. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There was never a world where he wouldn’t be heard from.

Not with a trip to the Western Conference final on the line.

In the final moment of what he described as a "bad" night, Connor McDavid delivered his best and most memorable moment of his historic and still-blossoming NHL career, lifting the Edmonton Oilers into the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs — and over the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta — with an overtime winner in Game 5.

McDavid’s walk-off strike capped a wild and controversial 5-4 victory for the Oilers over the Flames in the first playoff meeting between the Albertan rivals in more than 30 years.

Even with the heroics from the captain, Leon Draisaitl was the most dominant force on this night, collecting another four assists — including a primary helper on McDavid’s winner to count a ludicrous 17 points in five games.

Two superstars rising to the occasion, however, wasn't enough for the Oilers to win the game in the manner that they did.

A key and controversial call from the league offices late in the third period reversed a potential outcome in favour of extending the series when Blake Coleman appeared to score a go-ahead goal on a drive into Mike Smith's crease.

Coleman carried his momentum through the puck and deposited it into the back of the net with the blade of his skate. It was far from a textbook kicking motion, but after a critical review it was ruled that Coleman had propelled the puck across the goal line using an illegal motion with his skate.

It was an impossible call at the time, and the result was cruel. There was no question that Coleman’s skate put it over the line, and that he set up his blade to make contact with the puck. But to call it a “distinct kicking motion” is a massive stretch, and the puck appeared to be heading into the back of the net regardless.

Coleman’s disallowed goal broke a deadlock created by a feverish run of goals in the second period.

Seven were celebrated in the middle frame, including the fastest four goals scored in succession in Stanley Cup playoffs history over the span of 71 seconds.

Only in the Battle of Alberta.

There were two lead changes within that scoring surge, including the fifth in as many games for Edmonton's Zach Hyman, who scored in all five games in the series — a first for a franchise which has featured the likes of Gretzky, Messier and Kurri.

What was lost in that feverish stretch, at least momentarily, was that the game changed dramatically in Edmonton’s favour.

Calgary had its way early on, limiting the Oilers — and McDavid specifically — to very little offensively. Edmonton had just six shots in the opening period and were losing the possession battle handily with the Flames dominating in the faceoff circle and forcing the Oilers to defend.

But when the game did break free from its shackles, the Oilers started to build more and more within. Shoddy defensive coverage prevented them from taking complete control, but the condition seemed to remain in the Oilers favour until McDavid’s moment in overtime.

We will remember the goal — and the celebration — from the game's greatest talent, and if any hand is on the Conn Smythe Trophy this early, it’s McDavid’s. But there is a valid argument for Draisaitl being the single-most dominant force in the series.

As mentioned, he racked up 17 points in the five games and matched Mario Lemieux for the third-most points ever scored in a single postseason series. He finished two points off Rick Middleton’s record of 19 points in a seven-game series in 1983.

But what was most impressive about Draisaitl’s performance, which featured a minimum three points in each game, is that the former Hart Trophy winner is clearly hobbled.

Like a men's or women's league player refusing to pick their skates off the ice because they are that much better than the part-timers they are playing with, Draisaitl dominated the series, perhaps more clearly than his lineman and captain, with skill, smarts and elite distribution of the puck — adapting his game while nursing a high-ankle sprain.

In addition to scoring twice himself, Draisaitl finished the series with assists on 15 of the Oilers’ 25 goals.

“I think he’s the best passer in the world,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said after the game.

The Oilers have not finished writing the story of their season, which featured ups, downs, a coaching change and controversial personnel decisions.

And it may not be wrapped up following the conclusion of their next series versus either the Colorado Avalanche or St. Louis Blues in a clash which will decide who advances to the Stanley Cup Final.

But to overcome the Flames in the second round, the Oilers have taken a massive and critical step forward after many seasons spent in the doldrums despite having two of the best players on the planet on their side.

The Oilers are, finally, meeting the expectations that the hockey world is right to have placed on them.

And soon, they may exceed them.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Luka Doncic on Jalen Brunson: He’s going to deserve all the money he gets

    Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic on Jalen Brunson's upcoming free agency: "All the conversation around him, he stayed focused. He wanted to win. The step - the huge leap - he took this year was unbelievable, and he's going to deserve all the money he ...

  • Oilers keen to add another championship chapter to storied franchise

    CALGARY — The Edmonton Oilers have a rich history. This iteration wants to add another memorable chapter. Connor McDavid's overtime goal Thursday clinched the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years as the Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 to move onto the Western Conference final. Edmonton won the Stanley Cup five times between 1984 and 1990 with teams led by Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Paul Coffey and Jari Kurri. The franchise made another final in 2006, but lost to the Carolina Hurr

  • UFC brings back Lucie Pudilova nearly two years after release

    Lucie Pudilova is no longer a former UFC fighter. The first Czech woman in promotion history has re-signed with the UFC.

  • Helm scores late, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2 to win series

    Colorado coach Jared Bednar had been looking for a little extra aggressiveness from veteran center Darren Helm. Bednar got his wish on Friday night. Helm scored with 5.6 seconds left and Darcy Kuemper stopped 18 shots as the Avalanche finished off their second-round series with a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 on Friday night.

  • Calgary Flames exit playoffs amid controversy over disallowed goal

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames didn't go quietly, but they still went with the controversial disallowing of a potential game-winning goal hanging over their exit. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid scoring the overtime winner at 5:03 on a feed from Leon Draisaitl for a 5-4 win Thursday stuck the dagger in Calgary's hopes of extending the NHL's first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years. The Oilers took their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal 4-1. Edmonton awaits the winner of the oth

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    McDavid's magic ends the Battle of Alberta, the Hurricanes win at home again and the Blues are looking to stave off elimination once again. Here are five things to know as we head into Friday's post-season action: BATTLE OF ALBERTA COMES TO AN ENTERTAINING END It may have only lasted five games, but the Battle of Alberta was one to remember, with plenty of drama and lots of goal scoring. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime on Thursday in a deciding contest that proved

  • Colorado to Western Conference Finals at last, faces Oilers

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog finally gets a chance to play in the Western Conference Finals. The Avalanche have advanced to the Stanley Cup semifinal for the first time since the 2001-02 season. Colorado beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Friday to win the best-of-seven series 4-2. “We’ve been through some dark times together,” said Landeskog, who was drafted by Colorado in 2011. “Obviously, our team has changed a lot over the last few years and we’ve gotten better as a team.

  • Colorado visits St. Louis with 3-2 series lead

    Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division)St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -175, Blues +148; over/under is 6.5NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Avalanche lead series 3-2BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Blues won 5-4 in overtime in the p

  • These bike shorts are so comfortable, I want to wear them every single day

    I wasn't a fan of bike shorts at first, but then I tried the high-waisted bikers from Alo and now I'm obsessed. The post These bike shorts are so comfortable, I want to wear them every single day appeared first on In The Know.

  • Hockey Canada settles suit over alleged sexual assault involving world junior players

    Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League have reportedly settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team. TSN first reported the settlement Thursday, it was later confirmed by Sportsnet. The plaintiff, identified as "E.M." in court records, claimed she was repeatedly assaulted while intoxicated in a London, Ont. hotel room in 2018 following a Hockey Canada event honouring Canada's gold medal-winning junior t

  • Picture: Miesha Tate says she’s ‘the lightest I have ever walked around’ before UFC flyweight debut

    Miesha Tate's first cut down to the UFC women's flyweight division is right on track.

  • Bandwagon or 'mental anguish': Calgarians say they'll root for Edmonton in NHL playoffs

    The Battle of Alberta ended with the Calgary Flames getting knocked out of the series on Thursday — making Edmonton the sole Canadian team left in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers emerged victorious in the NHL's first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years. It was a tough loss for Calgarians who were rooting for their home team, but some say they'll get over the rivalry and root for the Oilers in the fight for the Stanley Cup. For Flames fan Austin Hill, it comes down to Canadians ch

  • Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry gets new ESPN documentary

    The hockey world is pumped for a recently unveiled documentary about the historic rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • Norwegian curling great Thomas Ulsrud, winner of 2010 Olympic silver, dies at 50

    Norwegian curler Thomas Ulsrud, a three-time Olympian who won silver at the 2010 Vancouver Games, has died after a long illness, the World Curling Federation said Wednesday. He was 50. In a Facebook post, Team Ulsrud said that the longtime skip, who died Tuesday night, had been fighting cancer since December 2020. "The last week it took a turn for the worse and in the end he was gone very quickly. We the team are devastated for our loss. Being around Ulsrud was always a joy and we will miss our

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not confirm or deny the quoted sum or answer CBC News's questions about where the money is coming from. The organization did

  • Hurricanes win Game 5, push Rangers to brink of elimination

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes controlled long stretches of play, stayed aggressive and even got a breakthrough in a two-month struggle on the power play. It was enough to secure another home playoff victory. Now they can turn their attention to trying to put away the New York Rangers, too. Vincent Trocheck buried a short-handed goal, Teuvo Teravainen had a rare power-play score and the Hurricanes beat the Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the second-round series.

  • Pozuelo scores twice to help Toronto FC down Chicago, snap six-game winless streak

    TORONTO — Pain-free for the first time this season, Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo reminded Toronto FC fans on Saturday why he was MLS MVP in 2020. Pozuelo drew a penalty and then converted the 71st-minute spot kick to lift Toronto into a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire. Seven minutes later he scored a highlight-reel goal to give TFC a much-needed 3-2 victory. With the Chicago defence seemingly rooted to the spot, Pozuelo took a feed from Jayden Nelson and moved to the edge of the penalty box