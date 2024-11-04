OHL roundup: He scores OT winner, IceDogs nip Wolves 4-3
NIAGARA, Ont. — Kevin He scored 53 seconds into overtime to lift the Niagara IceDogs to a 4-3 Ontario Hockey League victory over the visiting Sudbury Wolves on Sunday at the Meridian Centre.
Max Crete, Sean Doherty and Ethan Czata also scored for the Central Division-leading IceDogs (11-4), who outshot the visitors 40-29.
Quentin Musty, Ondrej Molnar and Nathan Villeneuve scored for the Wolves (8-6-1-0), who scored at 16:46 of the third period to tie the game and force the extra session.
Elsewhere in the OHL:
---
STEELHEADS 5 BATTALION 4 (OT)
NORTH BAY, Ont. — Adam Zidlicky scored 23 seconds into overtime period as the visiting Brampton Steelheads edged the North Bay Battalion 5-4.
Carson Rehkopf scored twice for the Steelheads (8-5-1-0), while Jack Van Volsen and Porter Martone netted singles.
Ethan Procyszyn scored twice for the Battalion (7-7-2-0), while Andrew LeBlanc and Natan Teshome scored once.
---
FRONTENACS 4 67'S 3 (OT)
OTTAWA, Ont. — Ethan Miedema scored at 4:59 of overtime to lift the visiting Kingston Frontenacs to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa 67's.
Ben Pickell scored twice for the East Division-leading Frontenacs (8-4-4-0), while Gage Heyes added a single.
Luca Pinelli, Will Gerrior and Chris Barlas scored for the 67's (5-6-2-1).
---
RANGERS 4 SPIRIT 2
KITCHENER, Ont. — Luca Romano scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the visiting Saginaw Spirit 4-2.
Andrew Vermeulen and Trent Swick also scored for the Rangers (12-2-1-1).
Nic Sima and Carson Harmer scored for the Spirit (8-6-1-0).
---
KNIGHTS 2 ATTACK 1 (OT)
OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Easton Cowan scored at 3:59 of overtime as the visiting London Knights edged the Owen Sound Attack 2-1.
Jacob Julien also scored for the Knights (10-4).
Braedyn Rogers scored for the Attack (3-8-2-2).
---
SPITFIRES 4 FIREBIRDS 1
WINDSOR, Ont. — AJ Spellacy scored a goal and added an assist as the Windsor Spitfires beat the visiting Flint Firebirds 4-1.
Ethan Martin, Tnias Mathurin and Liam Greentree also scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (12-2-1-0).
Xavier Tessier scored for the Firebirds (6-8-0-1).
---
GENERALS 5 BULLDOGS 2
OSHAWA, Ont. — Calum Ritchie scored twice and added an assist as the Oshawa Generals beat the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 5-2.
Ben Danford, Owen Griffin and Beckett Sennecke also scored for the Generals (9-6-1-0), who scored four times in the second period to take a 5-1 lead into the third. Luca Marrelli chipped in with three assists.
Nick Lardis and Tomas Hamara scored for the Bulldogs (6-6-2-0).
The Generals went 2-for-6 on the power play, while the Bulldogs went 2-for-4.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2024.
The Canadian Press