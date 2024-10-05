OHL Roundup: Lalonde earns shutout as Frontenacs rout Battalion 9-0

KINGSTON, Ont. — Nolan Lalonde had a 21-save shutout as the Kingston Frontenacs rocked the North Bay Battalion 9-0 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Matthew Soto scored twice for Kingston (2-2-0), while Ben Pickell, Emil Pieniniemi, Ethan Miedema, Tyler Hopkins, Jacob Battaglia, Cedrick Guindon and Luke McNamara rounded out the attack.

Charlie Larocque stopped 12 of 15 shots for North Bay (3-1-0) and Mike McIvor turned aside 16 of 22 shots.

The Frontenacs were 1 for 4 on the power play and the Battalion went 0 for 4.

---

FIREBIRDS 2 RANGERS 1

KITCHENER, Ont. - Connor Clattenburg scored 1:06 into ovetime as Flint edged the Rangers.

Evan Konyen had the other goal for the Firebirds (2-1-0).

Adrian Misaljevic replied for Kitchener (0-2-1).

---

SPIRIT 5 STING 4

SARNIA, Ont. - Zayne Parekh had the shootout winner as Saginaw slipped past the Sting.

Ethan Hay, Jacob Cloutier, Michael Misa and Calem Mangone scored in regulation time for the Spirit (3-0-1).

Tyson Doucette, Carter Kostuch, Lukas Fischer and Beckham Edwards all scored for Sarnia (1-1-1).

---

ICEDOGS 5 GENERALS 3

OSHAWA, Ont. - Braidy Wassilyn and Ryan Roobroeck had two goals apiece as Niagara downed the Generals.

Sean Doherty had the other goal for the IceDogs (3-0-0).

Tyler Graham, Zackary Sandhu and Brady Smith provided the offence for Oshawa (1-2-1).

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. - Brady Martin scored and added two assists as Sault Ste. Marie defeated the Storm.

Travis Hayes, Camerin Cardona and Justin Cloutier also found the back of the net for the Greyhounds (1-3-0).

Parker Snelgrove and Wil McFadden had Guelph's (2-1-0) goals.

---

ATTACK 5 BULLDOGS 3

BRANTFORD, Ont. - Harry Nansi had the eventual winner as Owen Sound beat the Bulldogs.

Sam McCue, Bruce McDonald, Rafik Varosyan and Tristan Delisle also scored for the Attack (1-2-0).

Nikolas Rossetto, Zakary Lavoie and Joshua Avery did the scoring for Brantford (1-2-0).

---

WOLVES 5 PETES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. - Hudson Chitaroni scored a goal and set up another as the Wolves bested Peterborough.

Nick DeAngelis, Gavin Ewles, Kocha Delic and Chase Coughlan all scored for Sudbury (2-1-0).

Jonathan Melee struck twice for the Petes (0-4-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press