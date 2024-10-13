OHL roundup: Hookey nets hat trick as Attack pound Petes 7-2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Landen Hookey scored three goals and Pierce Mbuyi added a pair as the Owen Sound Attack pounded the visiting Peterborough Petes 7-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday night.

Bruce McDonald and Harry Nansi also scored for the Attack (3-3-1-0), who outshot the Petes 53-29.

Jonathan Melee and Adam Levac scored for the winless Petes (0-7), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 entering the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

BULLDOGS 3 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Cole Brown scored with 25 seconds left in the third period to snap a 2-2 deadlock and lift the visiting Brantford Bulldogs to a 3-2 win over the Kingston Frontenacs.

Nick Lardis and Luca Testa also scored for the Bulldogs (4-3), who took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Tuomas Uronen and Tyler Hopkins scored for the Frontenacs (3-3-1-0), who outshot the visitors 32-19.

---

KNIGHTS 5 STORM 1

LONDON, Ont. — William Nicholl scored twice and added an assist as the London Knights blew past the visiting Guelph Storm 5-1.

PJ Fagan II, Easton Cowan and Evan Van Gorp also scored for the Knights (4-3), who outshot the visitors 35-27.

Alex McLean scored for the Storm 3-3), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 going into the third.

---

RANGERS 7 SPIRIT 4

SAGINAW, Mich. — Adrian Misaljevic scored twice as the visiting Kitchener Rangers defeated the Saginaw Spirit 7-4.

Cameron Reid, Trent Swick, Chris Grisolia, Luke Ellinas and Luca Romano also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (4-2-1-1).

Kristian Epperson, Zayne Parekh, Jacob Cloutier and Joey Willis scored for the Spirit (4-1-1-0).

---

OTTERS 6 SPITFIRES 3

ERIE, Penn. — Wesley Royston scored twice as the Erie Otters beat the visiting Windsor Spitfires 6-3.

Dylan Edwards, Brett Hammond, Nathan Sauder and Gabriel Frasca also scored for the Otters (3-2-0-1).

Jean-Christoph Lemieux, Nathan Gaymes and Ilya Protas scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (5-1-1-0).

---

FIREBIRDS 4 GENERALS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Jimmy Lombardi scored a goal and added two assists as the Flint Firebirds defeated the visiting Oshawa Generals 4-1.

Nathan Aspinall, Matthew Wang and Evan Konyen also scored for the Firebirds (4-2).

Owen Griffin scored for the Generals (2-4-1-0).

---

COLTS 4 STEELHEADS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Brad Gardiner scored a goal and added an assist as the Barrie Colts defeated the visiting Brampton Steelheads 4-2.

Dalyn Wakely, Beau Akey and Gabriel Eliasson also scored for the Colts (4-3).

Mason Zebeski and Adam Zidlicky each scored for the Steelheads (4-3).

---

ICEDOGS 7 BATTALION 5

NIAGARA, Ont. — Alex Assadourian and Andrei Loshko each scored twice as the Niagara IceDogs edged the visiting North Bay Battalion 7-5.

Ivan Galiyanov, Max Crete and Matthew Virgilio also scored for the Central Division-leading IceDogs (5-1).

Jacob Therrien, Ethan Procyszyn, Owen Van Steensel, Jacob LeBlanc and Shamar Moses scored for the Battalion (4-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press