OHL roundup: Firebirds win fifth in a row, down IceDogs 4-1 to halt Niagara's streak

FLINT — The Flint Firebirds won a fifth straight game in the Ontario Hockey League with a 4-1 victory over the Niagara IceDogs on Saturday.

Christopher Thibodeau led Flint (16-15-1-1) with a goal and an assist with Urban Podrekar, Nolan Collins and Alex Kostov also contributing goals to the win. Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day made 25 saves.

A seven-game win streak for Niagara (22-10-1-1) came to an end.

Andrei Loshko scored the lone goal and goalie Owen Flores stopped 27 shots.

COLTS 5 BATTALION 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Tristan Bertucci scored a goal and an assist in Barrie's win over North Bay.

Barrie (22-9-1-1) also got goals from Parker Vaughan, Carter Lowe, Michael Derbidge and Brad Gardiner. Colts goaltender Ben Hrebik repelled 39 shots.

North Bay (13-16-3-0) got goals from Shamar Moses and Nick Wellenreiter, while starting goalie Mike McIvor stopped 16 of 21 shots and Charlie Larocque turned away seven of seven.

STING 4 SPIRIT 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Ryan Brown's goal at 10:14 of the third period stood up as the winner and goaltender Nick Surzycia had 37 saves for the visiting Sting.

Liam Beamish, Tyson Doucette and Mitch Young also scored for Sarnia (12-18-2-5).

Jacob Cloutier scored twice and Ethan Hay scored once for Saginaw (16-17-1-0). Spirit goalie Andrew Oke had 22 saves.

SPITFIRES 4 GREYHOUNDS 0

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Joey Costanzo posted a 20-save shutout for visiting Windsor.

Liam Greentree, Carson Woodall, Adrian Manzo and Cole Davis scored for the Spitfires (24-7-2-1) atop the West Division.

Greyhounds goalie Charlie Schenkel stopped 36 shots.

BULLDOGS 8 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Jake O'Brien scored twice and goaltender Ryerson Leenders stopped 40 shots for Brantford in the win over Owen Sound.

Joshua Avery, Aiden O'Donnell, Lucas Moore, Nick Lardis, Marek Vanacker and Patrick Thomas also scored for the Bulldogs (18-13-3-0).

Michael Dec and Pierce Mbuyi were goal scorers for Owen Sound (9-20-2-3).

Matthew Koprowski stopped 22 of 29 shots in the Attack's net before Trenten Bennett turned away nine of 10 in relief.

STEELHEADS 7 67'S 3

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Chase Lefebvre led the host Steelheads with a goal and two assists in the win over Ottawa.

William Eggleton, Parker Von Richter, Gabriel Chiarot, Angus MacDonell, Mason Zebeski and Aidan Lane also scored for Brampton (15-14-0-0). Steelheads goaltender Anthony Paolini contributed 27 saves to the win.

Will Gerrior, Henry Mews and Filip Ekberg scored and goalie Jaeden Nelson stopped 25 shots for Ottawa (13-13-2-5).

OTTERS 4 STORM 2

ERIE, Pa. — Sam Alfano scored twice for the Otters in a win over Guelph.

Callum Hughes and Dylan Edwards also scored and goalie Noah Erliden made 39 saves for Erie (17-10-3-1).

Parker Snelgrove and Charlie Paquette were goal scorers for Guelph (10-20-2-1). Goalie Brayden Gillespie stopped 21 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press