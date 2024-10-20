OHL roundup: Epperson lifts Spirit to OT win over Steelheads

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Kristian Epperson capped off a three-point game with a goal five seconds into overtime to lift the visiting Saginaw Spirit to a 3-2 Ontario Hockey League victory over the Brampton Steelheads on Saturday at the CAA Centre.

Michael Misa scored twice and added an assist, while Epperson chipped in with two assists for the Spirit (6-2-1-0), who were outshot 31-21.

Porter Martone scored both goals for the Steelheads (5-3-1-0), who held a 2-1 lead midway through the game.

The Steelheads went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Spirit were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

RANGERS 3 STORM 2 (SO)

GUELPH, Ont. — Trent Swick and Tanner Lam scored in the three-round shootout to lift the visiting Kitchener Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Guelph Storm.

Cameron Mercer and Luke Ellinas scored in regulation time for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (6-2-1-1), who were outshot 29-19. Justin Bottineau and Chris Grisolia each chipped in with two assists.

Jake Karabela and Parker Snelgrove scored for the Storm (3-4 — 0-1), who lead 2-1 heading into the third period.

---

OTTERS 5 FIREBIRDS 3

FLINT, Mich. — Malcolm Spence scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Erie Otters defeated the Flint Firebirds 5-3.

Martin Misiak, Pano Fimis and Sam Alfano also scored for the Otters (5-2-0-1), who led 2-1 after the first period and 4-3 heading into the third.

Jeremy Martin, Matthew Mania and Christopher Thibodeau scored for the Firebirds (4-5), who outshot the visitors 38-33.

---

BULLDOGS 4 FRONTENACS 3

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis scored at 4:54 of overtime to lift the Brantford Bulldogs to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Kingston Frontenacs.

Lardis scored twice for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (5-3-1-0), while Jake O'Brien and Owen Protz netted singles.

Cedrick Guindon, Vann Williamson and Ethan Miedema scored for the Frontenacs (3-3-3-0), who were outshot 32-26.

---

SPITFIRES 4 ATTACK 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Liam Greentree scored twice as the visiting Windsor Spitfires defeated the Owen Sound Attack 4-1.

Jack Nesbitt and Owen Outwater also scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (8-1-1-0), who outshot the hosts 42-25.

Antonio Tersigni scored for the Attack (3-5-1-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press