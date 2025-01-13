OHL roundup: Barlow leads Generals to 6-2 win over 67's

OSHAWA, Ont. — Colby Barlow scored twice and added an assist as the Oshawa Generals marched past the visiting Ottawa 67's 6-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at Tribute Communities Centre.

Luca D'Amato, Ethan Martin, Calum Ritchie and Lauri Sinivuori also scored for the Generals, who led 3-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third. Beckett Sennecke, Ben Danford, Andrew Gibson and Ritchie all chipped in with two assists.

Jack Dever and Will Gerrior scored for the 67's, who were outshot 43-21.

The 67's went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Generals were 1-for-4.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

SPIRIT 4 RANGERS 3 (OT)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Michael Misa scored his 35th goal of the season at 3:24 of overtime to lift the visiting Saginaw Spirit to a 4-3 win over the Kitchener Rangers.

Jacob Cloutier had two goals for the Spirit (21-18-1-0), while Calem Mangone had a goal and assist.

Cameron Reid, Matthew Hlacar and Chris Grisolia scored for the Rangers (29-8-3-1), who outshot the visitors 27-24.

---

PETES 5 ICEDOGS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Jonathan Melee had two goals to lead the way for the Peterborough Petes (10-24-2-5). Braydon McCallum, Brady Stonehouse and Nico Addy also scored while Easton Rye stopped 30 shots.

Andrei Loshko had both goals for the Niagara IceDogs (25-13-2-1).

---

WOLVES 10 FRONTENACS 6

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quentin Musty led the way for the Sudbury Wolves (22-12-5-0) with two goals and three assists. Nathan Villeneuve added two goals and two assists while Kieron Walton also scored twice with an assist.

Tuomas Uronen led the way for the Kingston Frontenancs (21-11-5-2) with two goals and an assist, while Jacob Battaglia added a goal and two assists.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2025.

The Canadian Press