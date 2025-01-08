Ohio wins 88-79 over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — AJ Clayton scored 27 points as Ohio beat Buffalo 88-79 on Tuesday night.

Clayton added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Bobcats (8-6, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Aidan Hadaway scored 17 points and added 16 rebounds. Victor Searls had 10 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field.

Tyson Dunn finished with 21 points, eight assists and four steals for the Bulls (5-9, 0-2). Ryan Sabol added 15 points, four assists and two steals for Buffalo. Ben Michaels also had 15 points and two steals.

Ohio took the lead with 8:21 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 37-20 at halftime, with Hadaway racking up 13 points. Clayton scored 22 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Ohio to a nine-point victory.

