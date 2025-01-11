USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Ohio State's Jack Sawyer comes up with scoop-and-score touchdown in Cotton Bowl vs Texas

Defense wins championships.

It's an overused sports saying, but one that Ohio State's Jack Sawyer proved once again to be true.

With the game on the line in the fourth quarter of Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, the Buckeyes' 6-foot-5 defensive lineman stripped the ball from Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and returned it to the house for an 83-yard touchdown.

It's the longest scoop-and-score in the history of the College Football Playoff per ESPN's broadcast.

Watch: Jack Sawyer scores touchdown on stripped fumble

JACK SAWYER SCOOP-AND-SCORE 😱



Ohio State is one step closer to advancing to the national championship! pic.twitter.com/BPoV5FBRGZ — ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2025

To make Sawyer's moment even sweeter, it came again his freshman year roommate at Ohio State, per ESPN's broadcast. Ewers transferred to Texas after one season at Ohio State and has become one of the top quarterback's in college football with the Longhorns.

Ohio State held to beat Texas 28-14 following Sawyer's heroics, sending the Buckeyes back to the CFP national championship game.

No. 8 seed Ohio State will now face No. 7 seed Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 20.

