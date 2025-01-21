Ohio State's Will Howard just wanted a chance to compete. Now, he's a national champion

ATLANTA – As a junior at Downingtown West High School in suburban Philadelphia, Will Howard was emerging as a potential top recruit as the Whippets’ signal-caller. But when he broke his arm, ending that season early, the odds of reaching the stage where Howard found himself Monday night seemed as bleak as ever.

“If you were to ask a 19-year-old or 18-year-old Will Howard if he'd be at Ohio State playing in the national championship, I think he'd probably say, ‘You're crazy, man,’” Howard said days before taking the field against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Howard had some crazy stats as he led the Buckeyes to a win 34-23 over Notre Dame to secure their first national championship in 10 seasons. In the first half, he broke the record for consecutive completions in a CFP national title game with 13, including going 6-for-6 on third down. He finished 17-of-21 passing for 231 yards and two TDs to go along with 16 carries for 57 yards.

"I wouldn’t be here without my teammates, without my family, without everybody who bet on me back in Downingtown, Pennsylvania," Howard said in a postgame broadcast interview. "I’m at a loss for words right now."

Howard’s adaptability has long defined him as a football player, and a clue as to why he reached new heights as a Buckeye.

When high school teammate Ryan Wetzel assumed quarterback duties that fall in 2018, Howard became “one of the best assistant coaches on our staff,” Mike Milano, longtime Downingtown West head coach, told USA TODAY Sports last week.

“We went on and won five or six more games, went three rounds deep in the playoffs with a tight end playing quarterback, and Will was his personal caddy,” Milano said. “He coached his tail off with this guy, which was pretty awesome to see.”

Fast-forward to his junior season at Kansas State, and Howard found himself in another make-or-break situation. When Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez announced his transfer to Manhattan, Howard’s role as the imminent starter was cast into doubt. Howard and his mom, Maureen, met with Milano to discuss the situation, but he returned to school determined to prove his worth.

“We came out of that meeting and he just decided, ‘Hey, I'm going to go back to K-State, and I want to hear them tell me, ‘Hey, this is going to be an open competition,’” Milano recalled. “‘That's all I want, is a chance to compete.’”

Despite losing out in the initial competition, Howard eventually got his shot following an injury to Martinez. After a successful 2023 campaign, he convinced the Buckeyes he was the quarterback to solve the national championship puzzle.

His personality immediately won over blue-chip prospects and walk-ons alike when he arrived in Columbus 12 months ago. Receiver Emeka Egbuka said it feels as if he’s known Howard “his whole life.”

“When he came in, he was almost immediately immersed in the culture,” Egbuka said. “It felt like he had been here for multiple years. He’s really bought into the program, bought into the brotherhood.”

Gunter Schroeder is a student in the University of Georgia's Sports Media Certificate program.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How Ohio State's Will Howard went from transfer to national champion