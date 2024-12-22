Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State vs. Tennessee score, live updates: College Football Playoff first round
After the College Football Playoff began on Friday with No. 7 Notre Dame handling No. 10 Indiana, Saturday gives us an entire day of action with three games wrapping up the first round of the 12-team format.
Penn State took care of business in Happy Valley to start the day, using two early pick-sixes to pull away with a 38-10 win against an overmatched SMU. Later, in Austin, Texas had its way with Clemson in a 38-24 game that was not as close as the final score would indicate. Let's hope the nightcap between Ohio State and Tennessee has a bit more suspense.
Follow all the action below.
Live104 updates
Touchdown Ohio State!
Now it's TreVeyon Henderson with his second TD of the game. The veteran RB breaks through the line for a 24-yard touchdown run to extend the Buckeyes' lead.
OSU 42, Tennessee 10
ANOTHER ONE! pic.twitter.com/f8RPD0uLf3
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 22, 2024
End of 3Q: OSU 35, Tennessee 10
The Vols are going to need to start adding up the points quick to get back into this one.
Touchdown Ohio State!
The Buckeyes are pouring it on now. Quinshon Judkins just capped off a 9-play, 81-yard drive with a short touchdown run.
OSU 35, Tennessee 10
Quinshon Judkins punches it in from one yard out to extend Ohio State’s lead to 35-10! pic.twitter.com/oniZjVHUE1
— The Sports Place (@offsportsplace) December 22, 2024
OSU at midfield
The Buckeyes are moving the ball and eating a lot of clock with the run game now.
Tennessee punts it away
The Vols looked like they were considering going for it on fourth and short at midfield, but they opt to kick it away instead.
It's Ohio State ball with 6:04 left in the third quarter.
Touchdown Ohio State!
It's Jeremiah Smith AGAIN! The freshman phenom caught another beautiful pass from Will Howard on a fade into the corner and the Buckeyes have re-established themselves in this one.
OSU 28, Tennessee 10
Freshman Jeremiah Smith's second touchdown of game extends OSU's lead! pic.twitter.com/eEOuUhp0JV
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 22, 2024
Tennessee punts it to OSU
It's a quick possession to open the third quarter for the Vols. They were trying to establish the run game on that drive and it didn't work out too well.
Vols get ball to start 2nd half
Will Tennessee keep it rolling and deliver the biggest comeback in College Football Playoff history?
Halftime: OSU 21, Tennessee 10
Buckeyes kicker Jayden Fielding had a shot at extending the lead as time expired, but his 56-yard try wasn't close.
Touchdown Tennessee!
The Vols have finally found the end zone with just 20 seconds left in the first half after a short run by Nico Iamaleava.
OSU 21, Tennessee 10
Tennessee gets back into it 👀 pic.twitter.com/qdxxNaBZ0M
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 22, 2024
Vols on the march
Tennessee is past midfield now with just under 2 minutes left in the opening half.
Vols force punt
Tennessee is going to have a shot at eating into the Buckeyes' lead before halftime after holding strong and forcing a punt.
Vols are on the board
Tennessee's drive fizzled out after the penalty and the Vols had to settle for a short field goal by Max Gilbert.
OSU 21, Tennessee 3
OSU interception negated by penalty
The Buckeyes had an interception but a Tennessee defender was given a roughing-the-passer penalty after landing on Nico Iamaleava.
The Vols are inside the red zone after the controversial penalty.
Ohio State has the INT wiped off for roughing the passer pic.twitter.com/9YlS6fQrgJ
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 22, 2024
Vols on the march
Now it's Tennessee's turn to deliver some chunk plays. Nico Iamaleava just found 2 different receivers for long gains and the Vols are past midfield.
Interception Tennessee!
Will Howard was trying to find Jeremiah Smith for another touchdown but the freshman wasn't able to hold onto the ball and Tennessee's Will Brooks made a spectacular play to get a foot down in the end zone for the pick.
After a short review, the call on the field of an interception stands. What a play by Brooks!
Very close here. Lets see what the call is. pic.twitter.com/p3ROXbg1OX
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 22, 2024
OSU driving for another score
The Buckeyes were facing a fourth-and-3 at midfield when Jeremiah Smith caught a crossing route and made a nice move to extend the drive.
End of Q1: OSU 21, Tennessee 0
It's been all Buckeyes early in this one.
Total yards so far...
Ohio State: 205
Tennessee: -3
Tennessee drive stalls at midfield
Nico Iamaleava made consecutive first downs with his legs, but Ohio State's defense firmed up when it needed to and the Vols punt it back to the Buckeyes.
Touchdown Ohio State!
The Buckeyes are off to a flying start in Columbus. The latest score comes via the legs of TreVeyon Henderson, who bolted around the edge for a 29-yard touchdown run.
OSU 21, Tennessee 0
THREE DRIVES AND THREE OHIO STATE TOUCHDOWNS! pic.twitter.com/DAEnGJAGSb
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 22, 2024
OSU on the move again
The Buckeyes are driving for another score. They're inside the UT 30 after a long pass from Will Howard to Emeka Egbuka.
Touchdown Ohio State!
The Buckeyes are cooking with gas early in Columbus! Will Howard hit Emeka Egbuka on a deep pass to get inside the UT 5-yard line and then Quinshon Judkins finished things off from there with a short run.
OSU 14, Tennessee 0
A PERFECT START FOR THE BUCKEYES pic.twitter.com/AWVcqAJIvb
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 22, 2024
Tennessee goes three and out
The Vols can't get anything going with their opening possession and punt it right back to the Buckeyes.
Touchdown Ohio State!
Who else but Jeremiah Smith to get things started for the Buckeyes! Will Howard dropped in a perfect deep ball and the freshman phenom comes down with it for a 37-yard touchdown!
OSU 7, Tennessee 0
Jeremiah Smith. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/J6LbEnsVhT
— Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 22, 2024
OSU on the march
The Buckeyes are nearing the red zone now after a long pass from Will Howard to TreVeyon Henderson.
OSU starts with ball
We are underway in Columbus. The Buckeyes will have the ball first. You would think it's a Tennessee home game with how loud the Vols fans are as this thing gets going.
Texas' dominant win over Clemson confirms what first 2 CFP games showed: Trench play is king in the expanded playoff
Updated CFP bracket
Here's where we stand with three playoff games in the books:
Next up: Tennessee at Ohio State
For the CFP nightcap we head to Columbus, where Tennessee fans are making their presence known:
Rocky Top thunders throughout Ohio Stadium. It’s remarkable. More than 30,000 Tennessee fans expected. pic.twitter.com/zEeYA1JRUy
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 22, 2024
Texas wins, advances in CFP!
The Longhorns earn a spot in the quarterfinals, where they'll face Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1.
TEXAS TAKES CARE OF BUSINESS 🤘 pic.twitter.com/B14wm9I1Ox
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 22, 2024
Clemson stops Texas on 4th down
Arch Manning fumbles the snap and fails to convert what would have been the game-clinching first down for the Longhorns. One last gasp for the Tigers here.
Texas milking the clock
Texas is methodically moving the chains and keeping the clock moving.
We're at the 2-minute timeout and the Longhorns still have the ball. This one is all but over.
Clemson stuffed on 4th and goal!
The Tigers get stopped on two straight runs at the 1.
Massive stop for Texas, which takes over with 7:24 to play.
THE BEST IN THE COUNTRY 💪🤘#HookEm | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/sEqkIAvG2F
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 22, 2024
Clemson threatening again
Cade Klubnik is throwing it all over the yard and he's led the Tigers inside the 5-yard line, but Clemson just burned a timeout before facing a 3rd and goal.
Texas RBs ruling
Longhorns RBs today:
Jaydon Blue: 12 carries, 146 yards, 2 TDs
Quintrevion Wisner: 12 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs
Touchdown Texas!
Jaydon Blue unleashes a 77-yard TD run!
Instant answer for the Longhorns, who are right back to a 2-TD lead.
JAYDON BLUE WITH THE IMMEDIATE ANSWER 🤯
📺: TNT / MAX pic.twitter.com/Qqgxz6YTBN
— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 22, 2024
Touchdown Clemson!
Cade Klubnik finds T.J. Moore in the end zone on a 4th and 6 pass. The clutch play makes it a one-score game. We've got a ballgame here in Austin early in the 4th!
Texas 31, Clemson 24
ONE. SCORE. GAME.
📺: TNT / MAX pic.twitter.com/7N2zfrs5sS
— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 21, 2024
Texas turnover on downs
A Longhorns drive makes it into Clemson territory by Quinn Ewers throws incomplete on 4th and 2.
Clemson takes over with a chance to cut further into the lead.
Texas turns it over on Downs pic.twitter.com/VHUPMJ8jbw
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 21, 2024
Touchdown Clemson!
That happened fast. Two big pass plays and the Tigers are in the end zone.
Cade Klubnik fired it to Jarvis Green for a 25-yard score, and Clemson has life!
Texas 31, Clemson 17
KLUBNIK TO GREEN FOR THE TD 🙌
📺: TNT / MAX pic.twitter.com/czEDExLTFt
— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 21, 2024
Clemson punts again
Cade Klubnik took an ugly sack, fumbling it away before his teammate eventually recovered, and that pretty much killed another drive for the Tigers.
Texas gets it back.
Only so many more chances for Clemson to try to get back into this game.
This pass attempt from Cade Klubnik 😳 pic.twitter.com/Y3wUaS1Zfp
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 21, 2024
Texas adds a FG
Bert Auburn hits from 22 yards to extend the Longhorns' lead.
Texas got near the goal line after a PI call, but unable to get into the end zone.
Arch Manning appearance!
Manning had already entered the game earlier for a handoff, but this time he drops back to pass and ends up scrambling for a first down on a 3rd-and-1 play.
2nd half begins
Texas receives the 2nd-half kickoff and will try to extend its lead here.
Halftime stats
Halftime: Texas 28, Clemson 10
The Texas offense is putting on a clinic so far. Can Clemson do anything to stop it in the second half or are we looking at a third straight playoff blowout?
Touchdown Texas!
Quinn Ewers fires it to Gunnar Helm for a 19-yard TD toss. Big answer for the Longhorns following the turnover. And they extend their lead right before halftime.
Texas 28, Clemson 10
Texas finds the end zone again right before the half! pic.twitter.com/KwtZwQGsf9
— College Football Live (@CollegeFBonX) December 21, 2024
Clemson kicks FG
Nolan Hauser knocks it in from 32 yards and Clemson cuts into the lead a bit.
Texas 21, Clemson 10 | 1:33 in 2nd
Clemson interception!
Quinn Ewers' pass is picked off by Clemson's R.J. Mickens after the ball bounced off a receiver's hands.
The ball was actually returned to the end zone, but the touchdown was called back on an illegal blindside block.
Either way, a huge play for Clemson, which takes over at its own 46.
CLEMSON GETS AN INTERCEPTION OF THEIR OWN
📺: TNT / MAX pic.twitter.com/uFqdMhrkmt
— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 21, 2024
Clemson offense stuck in neutral
Ever since its opening-drive TD, Clemson's offense hasn't been able to do much.
Here's how its drives have ended since then:
Punt
Punt
Interception
Punt