Ohio State vs. Tennessee score, live updates: College Football Playoff first round

yahoo sports staff

After the College Football Playoff began on Friday with No. 7 Notre Dame handling No. 10 Indiana, Saturday gives us an entire day of action with three games wrapping up the first round of the 12-team format.

Penn State took care of business in Happy Valley to start the day, using two early pick-sixes to pull away with a 38-10 win against an overmatched SMU. Later, in Austin, Texas had its way with Clemson in a 38-24 game that was not as close as the final score would indicate. Let's hope the nightcap between Ohio State and Tennessee has a bit more suspense.

Follow all the action below.

    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Ohio State!

    Now it's TreVeyon Henderson with his second TD of the game. The veteran RB breaks through the line for a 24-yard touchdown run to extend the Buckeyes' lead.

    OSU 42, Tennessee 10

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End of 3Q: OSU 35, Tennessee 10

    The Vols are going to need to start adding up the points quick to get back into this one.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Ohio State!

    The Buckeyes are pouring it on now. Quinshon Judkins just capped off a 9-play, 81-yard drive with a short touchdown run.

    OSU 35, Tennessee 10

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    OSU at midfield

    The Buckeyes are moving the ball and eating a lot of clock with the run game now.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tennessee punts it away

    The Vols looked like they were considering going for it on fourth and short at midfield, but they opt to kick it away instead.

    It's Ohio State ball with 6:04 left in the third quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Ohio State!

    It's Jeremiah Smith AGAIN! The freshman phenom caught another beautiful pass from Will Howard on a fade into the corner and the Buckeyes have re-established themselves in this one.

    OSU 28, Tennessee 10

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tennessee punts it to OSU

    It's a quick possession to open the third quarter for the Vols. They were trying to establish the run game on that drive and it didn't work out too well.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vols get ball to start 2nd half

    Will Tennessee keep it rolling and deliver the biggest comeback in College Football Playoff history?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: OSU 21, Tennessee 10

    Buckeyes kicker Jayden Fielding had a shot at extending the lead as time expired, but his 56-yard try wasn't close.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Tennessee!

    The Vols have finally found the end zone with just 20 seconds left in the first half after a short run by Nico Iamaleava.

    OSU 21, Tennessee 10

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vols on the march

    Tennessee is past midfield now with just under 2 minutes left in the opening half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vols force punt

    Tennessee is going to have a shot at eating into the Buckeyes' lead before halftime after holding strong and forcing a punt.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vols are on the board

    Tennessee's drive fizzled out after the penalty and the Vols had to settle for a short field goal by Max Gilbert.

    OSU 21, Tennessee 3

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    OSU interception negated by penalty

    The Buckeyes had an interception but a Tennessee defender was given a roughing-the-passer penalty after landing on Nico Iamaleava.

    The Vols are inside the red zone after the controversial penalty.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vols on the march

    Now it's Tennessee's turn to deliver some chunk plays. Nico Iamaleava just found 2 different receivers for long gains and the Vols are past midfield.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Interception Tennessee!

    Will Howard was trying to find Jeremiah Smith for another touchdown but the freshman wasn't able to hold onto the ball and Tennessee's Will Brooks made a spectacular play to get a foot down in the end zone for the pick.

    After a short review, the call on the field of an interception stands. What a play by Brooks!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    OSU driving for another score

    The Buckeyes were facing a fourth-and-3 at midfield when Jeremiah Smith caught a crossing route and made a nice move to extend the drive.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End of Q1: OSU 21, Tennessee 0

    It's been all Buckeyes early in this one.

    Total yards so far...
    Ohio State: 205
    Tennessee: -3

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tennessee drive stalls at midfield

    Nico Iamaleava made consecutive first downs with his legs, but Ohio State's defense firmed up when it needed to and the Vols punt it back to the Buckeyes.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Ohio State!

    The Buckeyes are off to a flying start in Columbus. The latest score comes via the legs of TreVeyon Henderson, who bolted around the edge for a 29-yard touchdown run.

    OSU 21, Tennessee 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    OSU on the move again

    The Buckeyes are driving for another score. They're inside the UT 30 after a long pass from Will Howard to Emeka Egbuka.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Ohio State!

    The Buckeyes are cooking with gas early in Columbus! Will Howard hit Emeka Egbuka on a deep pass to get inside the UT 5-yard line and then Quinshon Judkins finished things off from there with a short run.

    OSU 14, Tennessee 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tennessee goes three and out

    The Vols can't get anything going with their opening possession and punt it right back to the Buckeyes.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Ohio State!

    Who else but Jeremiah Smith to get things started for the Buckeyes! Will Howard dropped in a perfect deep ball and the freshman phenom comes down with it for a 37-yard touchdown!

    OSU 7, Tennessee 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    OSU on the march

    The Buckeyes are nearing the red zone now after a long pass from Will Howard to TreVeyon Henderson.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    OSU starts with ball

    We are underway in Columbus. The Buckeyes will have the ball first. You would think it's a Tennessee home game with how loud the Vols fans are as this thing gets going.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas' dominant win over Clemson confirms what first 2 CFP games showed: Trench play is king in the expanded playoff

    AUSTIN, TX - DECEMBER 21: Texas Longhorns linebacker Barryn Sorrell (88) celebrates a sack during the CFP First Round game between Texas Longhorns and Clemson Tigers on December 21, 2024, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (David Buono/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Updated CFP bracket

    Here's where we stand with three playoff games in the books:

    Updated CFP bracket.
    Updated CFP bracket.
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Next up: Tennessee at Ohio State

    For the CFP nightcap we head to Columbus, where Tennessee fans are making their presence known:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas wins, advances in CFP!

    The Longhorns earn a spot in the quarterfinals, where they'll face Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Clemson stops Texas on 4th down

    Arch Manning fumbles the snap and fails to convert what would have been the game-clinching first down for the Longhorns. One last gasp for the Tigers here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas milking the clock

    Texas is methodically moving the chains and keeping the clock moving.

    We're at the 2-minute timeout and the Longhorns still have the ball. This one is all but over.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Clemson stuffed on 4th and goal!

    The Tigers get stopped on two straight runs at the 1.

    Massive stop for Texas, which takes over with 7:24 to play.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Clemson threatening again

    Cade Klubnik is throwing it all over the yard and he's led the Tigers inside the 5-yard line, but Clemson just burned a timeout before facing a 3rd and goal.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas RBs ruling

    Longhorns RBs today:

    Jaydon Blue: 12 carries, 146 yards, 2 TDs

    Quintrevion Wisner: 12 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Texas!

    Jaydon Blue unleashes a 77-yard TD run!

    Instant answer for the Longhorns, who are right back to a 2-TD lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Clemson!

    Cade Klubnik finds T.J. Moore in the end zone on a 4th and 6 pass. The clutch play makes it a one-score game. We've got a ballgame here in Austin early in the 4th!

    Texas 31, Clemson 24

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas turnover on downs

    A Longhorns drive makes it into Clemson territory by Quinn Ewers throws incomplete on 4th and 2.

    Clemson takes over with a chance to cut further into the lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Clemson!

    That happened fast. Two big pass plays and the Tigers are in the end zone.

    Cade Klubnik fired it to Jarvis Green for a 25-yard score, and Clemson has life!

    Texas 31, Clemson 17

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Clemson punts again

    Cade Klubnik took an ugly sack, fumbling it away before his teammate eventually recovered, and that pretty much killed another drive for the Tigers.

    Texas gets it back.

    Only so many more chances for Clemson to try to get back into this game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Texas adds a FG

    Bert Auburn hits from 22 yards to extend the Longhorns' lead.

    Texas got near the goal line after a PI call, but unable to get into the end zone.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Arch Manning appearance!

    Manning had already entered the game earlier for a handoff, but this time he drops back to pass and ends up scrambling for a first down on a 3rd-and-1 play.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    2nd half begins

    Texas receives the 2nd-half kickoff and will try to extend its lead here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime stats

    .
    .
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Texas 28, Clemson 10

    The Texas offense is putting on a clinic so far. Can Clemson do anything to stop it in the second half or are we looking at a third straight playoff blowout?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Texas!

    Quinn Ewers fires it to Gunnar Helm for a 19-yard TD toss. Big answer for the Longhorns following the turnover. And they extend their lead right before halftime.

    Texas 28, Clemson 10

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Clemson kicks FG

    Nolan Hauser knocks it in from 32 yards and Clemson cuts into the lead a bit.

    Texas 21, Clemson 10 | 1:33 in 2nd

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Clemson interception!

    Quinn Ewers' pass is picked off by Clemson's R.J. Mickens after the ball bounced off a receiver's hands.

    The ball was actually returned to the end zone, but the touchdown was called back on an illegal blindside block.

    Either way, a huge play for Clemson, which takes over at its own 46.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Clemson offense stuck in neutral

    Ever since its opening-drive TD, Clemson's offense hasn't been able to do much.

    Here's how its drives have ended since then:

    • Punt

    • Punt

    • Interception

    • Punt