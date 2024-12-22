Ohio State vs. Tennessee score, live updates: College Football Playoff first round

After the College Football Playoff began on Friday with No. 7 Notre Dame handling No. 10 Indiana, Saturday gives us an entire day of action with three games wrapping up the first round of the 12-team format.

Penn State took care of business in Happy Valley to start the day, using two early pick-sixes to pull away with a 38-10 win against an overmatched SMU. Later, in Austin, Texas had its way with Clemson in a 38-24 game that was not as close as the final score would indicate. Let's hope the nightcap between Ohio State and Tennessee has a bit more suspense.

