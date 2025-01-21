Ohio State vs. Notre Dame score, live updates: Follow College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Ohio State is going for its first title since the end of the 2014 season. It's been much longer for Notre Dame; the Irish last won a championship in 1988 when the team capped a 12-0 season with a Fiesta Bowl victory over West Virginia.
It’s no secret that Notre Dame wants to run the ball and it'll need to have success on the ground against Ohio State. The Irish would be best suited keeping it out of the Buckeyes' hands and eating up as much clock as possible.
Another key that could swing the game: Which quarterback will make a costly mistake? Notre Dame's Riley Leonard has thrown an interception in every CFP game so far and Ohio State's Will Howard has had some truly devastating turnovers in the two games the Buckeyes lost this season. This could be the game for either team where a turnover leads to a game-shifting touchdown.
Follow all the action in Atlanta below.
Good evening folks and welcome to our college football national championship live tracker!
We still have a little over an hour until kickoff in Atlanta, so here's some light reading material while we wait
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman break down the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Ohio State vs. Notre Dame from every angle and share the keys to victory for each team.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the biggest headlines heading into the National Championship between Notre Dame and Ohio State. They cover the North taking over Atlanta, Marcus Freeman receiving NFL interest and Ryan Day's comments at his latest press conference.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman preview the College Football Playoff semifinals this week with Notre Dame vs. Penn State on Thursday in the Orange Bowl and Ohio State vs. Texas on Friday in the Cotton Bowl.