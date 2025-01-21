Advertisement
Live

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame score, live updates: Follow College Football Playoff National Championship Game

yahoo sports staff

The national championship game is finally here.

The first iteration of the 12-team College Football Playoff has been whittled from 12 to eight to four and now just two teams remain. Ohio State and Notre Dame meet Monday for all the marbles.

Ohio State is going for its first title since the end of the 2014 season. It's been much longer for Notre Dame; the Irish last won a championship in 1988 when the team capped a 12-0 season with a Fiesta Bowl victory over West Virginia.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Ohio State -8.5 | Total: 46.5

It’s no secret that Notre Dame wants to run the ball and it'll need to have success on the ground against Ohio State. The Irish would be best suited keeping it out of the Buckeyes' hands and eating up as much clock as possible.

Another key that could swing the game: Which quarterback will make a costly mistake? Notre Dame's Riley Leonard has thrown an interception in every CFP game so far and Ohio State's Will Howard has had some truly devastating turnovers in the two games the Buckeyes lost this season. This could be the game for either team where a turnover leads to a game-shifting touchdown.

Follow all the action in Atlanta below.

Live8 updates
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Emotional meeting after Michigan loss helped Ohio State refocus for championship run — 'There was crying frustration. Anger.'

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 19: Head Coach Ryan Day of the The Ohio State Buckeyes talks with the media during the CFP National Championship Head Coaches News Conference at the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Why the CFP format is unlikely to change next season

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 20: The College Football Playoff National Championship logo at midfield before the Ohio State Buckeyes versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (David Rosenblum/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ryan Day, OSU have rebounded from crushing Michigan loss, but a title game defeat would still be a gut-punch

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 10: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes during a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on January 10, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (Steve Limentani/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Why Marcus Freeman should turn down NFL ... for now

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Riley Leonard #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Head Coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Cornerback Christian Gray #29 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate with the trophy after the Penn State Nittany Lions versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on January 9, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (Doug Murray/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The College Football Playoff has one glaring problem

    Will Notre Dame or Ohio State be hoisting the trophy on Monday night? (Henry Russell/Yahoo Sports)
    Click the photo above to read the stry. (Henry Russell/Yahoo Sports)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Viewer's guide to the new College Football Playoff

    The 12-team College Football Playoff will start on Dec. 20 and end in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 20. (Taylor Wilhelm/Yahoo Sports)
    The first 12-team College Football Playoff wraps up Monday night in Atlanta. (Taylor Wilhelm/Yahoo Sports)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    ‘The distractions become bigger:’ How will Ohio State, Notre Dame avoid losing focus amid CFP pregame hype?

    Ohio State quarterback Will Howard signs autographs during media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Ohio State and Notre Dame Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Atlanta. The game will be played on Monday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Good evening folks and welcome to our college football national championship live tracker!

    We still have a little over an hour until kickoff in Atlanta, so here's some light reading material while we wait