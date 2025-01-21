Ohio State vs. Notre Dame score, live updates: Follow College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The national championship game is finally here.

The first iteration of the 12-team College Football Playoff has been whittled from 12 to eight to four and now just two teams remain. Ohio State and Notre Dame meet Monday for all the marbles.

Ohio State is going for its first title since the end of the 2014 season. It's been much longer for Notre Dame; the Irish last won a championship in 1988 when the team capped a 12-0 season with a Fiesta Bowl victory over West Virginia.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Ohio State -8.5 | Total: 46.5

It’s no secret that Notre Dame wants to run the ball and it'll need to have success on the ground against Ohio State. The Irish would be best suited keeping it out of the Buckeyes' hands and eating up as much clock as possible.

Another key that could swing the game: Which quarterback will make a costly mistake? Notre Dame's Riley Leonard has thrown an interception in every CFP game so far and Ohio State's Will Howard has had some truly devastating turnovers in the two games the Buckeyes lost this season. This could be the game for either team where a turnover leads to a game-shifting touchdown.

Follow all the action in Atlanta below.