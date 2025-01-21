Advertisement
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame live updates, score: Follow College Football Playoff National Championship Game

yahoo sports staff

The national championship game is finally here.

The first iteration of the 12-team College Football Playoff has been whittled from 12 to eight to four and now just two teams remain. Ohio State and Notre Dame meet Monday for all the marbles.

Ohio State is going for its first title since the end of the 2014 season. It's been much longer for Notre Dame; the Irish last won a championship in 1988 when the team capped a 12-0 season with a Fiesta Bowl victory over West Virginia.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Ohio State -8.5 | Total: 46.5

It’s no secret that Notre Dame wants to run the ball and it'll need to have success on the ground against Ohio State. The Irish would be best suited keeping it out of the Buckeyes' hands and eating up as much clock as possible.

Another key that could swing the game: Which quarterback will make a costly mistake? Notre Dame's Riley Leonard has thrown an interception in every CFP game so far and Ohio State's Will Howard has had some truly devastating turnovers in the two games the Buckeyes lost this season. This could be the game for either team where a turnover leads to a game-shifting touchdown.

Follow all the action in Atlanta below.

    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    OSU streak broken

    Notable on that drive: The first holding call against Ohio State opponent since Sept. 21 against Marshall. Yes, really.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame punts it

    Well after an 18-play drive to kick things off, Notre Dame just went three-and-out and moved backwards on their second drive of the game. The Buckeyes will have it back at their own 25-yard line.

  • Nate Tice
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Ohio State!

    The Buckeyes respond with a touchdown of their own after an 11-play, 75- drive is capped off by a Will Howard pass to Jeremiah Smith. Game on in Atlanta!

    OSU 7, Notre Dame 7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End of Q1: Notre Dame 7, Ohio State 0

    It was a quick opening quarter in Atlanta after Notre Dame's lengthy drive ate up so much clock. But the Buckeyes have responded and have a first down at the ND 13-yard line when the action resumes.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Buckeyes on the march

    TreVeyon Henderson breaks loose for a 19-yard run to move it past the 50 and into Notre Dame territory.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Buckeyes offense takes the field

    Now it's Ohio State's turn. The Buckeyes have a first down after Will Howard found Jeremiah Smith on his first throw of the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Leonard threw up on sideline, per ESPN's Molly McGrath

  • Ross Dellenger

    What a start for the Irish!

    Notre Dame just amassed an epic, 18-play slog of a game-opening drive if you’ve ever seen one. Two fourth-down conversions and two third-down conversions via the feet of QB Riley Leonard. Old-school, grown-man football.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Touchdown Notre Dame!

    What a statement opening drive by the Irish! They just ate up nearly 10 minutes of game time and Riley Leonard is into the end zone on a short run. That was an 18-play, 75-yard drive and Leonard ran the ball nine times for 34 yards.

    Notre Dame 7, Ohio State 0

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Irish convert on fourth-and-1 inside 5

    Notre Dame is on the doorstep now.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Irish inside the red zone

    This has been a methodical opening drive for Notre Dame. The Irish are now inside the 20 after another first-down run by Riley Leonard.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame converts on fourth down

    The Irish are clicking now and over midfield after another first-down run by Leonard.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Irish move the sticks

    Three plays, two runs and a first down for Riley Leonard. The Irish will want to control this game on the ground and the first series showed that.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Notre Dame will start at the 25

    We are underway in Atlanta!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    OSU wins coin toss, defers

    The Irish will have the ball first in Atlanta. Let's goooo!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The national anthem is done and the teams are coming out of the tunnel now. We are moments away from kickoff!

  • Ross Dellenger

    Crowd fairly split in Atlanta

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Good evening folks and welcome to our college football national championship live tracker!

    We still have a little over an hour until kickoff in Atlanta, so here's some light reading material while we wait