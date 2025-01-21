Ohio State vs. Notre Dame live updates, score: Follow College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Ohio State is going for its first title since the end of the 2014 season. It's been much longer for Notre Dame; the Irish last won a championship in 1988 when the team capped a 12-0 season with a Fiesta Bowl victory over West Virginia.
It’s no secret that Notre Dame wants to run the ball and it'll need to have success on the ground against Ohio State. The Irish would be best suited keeping it out of the Buckeyes' hands and eating up as much clock as possible.
Another key that could swing the game: Which quarterback will make a costly mistake? Notre Dame's Riley Leonard has thrown an interception in every CFP game so far and Ohio State's Will Howard has had some truly devastating turnovers in the two games the Buckeyes lost this season. This could be the game for either team where a turnover leads to a game-shifting touchdown.
Follow all the action in Atlanta below.
OSU streak broken
Notable on that drive: The first holding call against Ohio State opponent since Sept. 21 against Marshall. Yes, really.
Notre Dame just amassed an epic, 18-play slog of a game-opening drive if you’ve ever seen one. Two fourth-down conversions and two third-down conversions via the feet of QB Riley Leonard. Old-school, grown-man football.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Notre Dame!
What a statement opening drive by the Irish! They just ate up nearly 10 minutes of game time and Riley Leonard is into the end zone on a short run. That was an 18-play, 75-yard drive and Leonard ran the ball nine times for 34 yards.
