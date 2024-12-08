Nov 23, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; FOX Big Noon Kickoff was live inside the Ohio Stadium prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

The main driver in conference expansion in recent years has been money, and the Big Ten's $8 billion deal with Fox, CBS and NBC was a huge reason teams like Oregon and USC left the Pac-12. But you'd be hard-pressed to find a Big Ten fan who enjoys the TV arrangement with Fox.

As part of the deal, Fox puts the best Big Ten game almost every week on Big Noon Kickoff and Big Noon Saturday. In a way, it makes sense for Fox to want to own a time slot that usually doesn't have compelling matchups. But there's a reason why big games aren't usually at noon ... because noon kickoffs stink!

Safe to say that Ohio State agrees with that too.

.

Upon seeing its College Football Playoff pairing with Tennessee, Ohio State's official football Twitter/X account tweeted a photo of breaking those noon kickoff shackles. The Buckeyes' Round 1 game against the Volunteers will be Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET, which is decidedly not noon.

Of course, those shackles pay Ohio State upwards of $100 million annually, but it's funny to see that everyone truly hates Big Noon Saturday.

More College Football!

Nick Saban threatened boring regular season schedules after Alabama was left out of the playoff

See the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff bracket for the 2024-25 national title

No. 1 Oregon enters College Football Playoff as title favorite ahead of Georgia, Ohio State

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Ohio State reacted to its College Football Playoff selection by hilariously mocking Fox's noon kickoffs