Ohio State and Michigan players brawled at midfield after the Wolverines' massive upset

.

Chaos broke out at the end of Michigan-Ohio State after a Wolverines flag being planted on the Buckeyes' field ended in a massive brawl.

Emotions were understandably high after Michigan upset against No. 2 Ohio State, with Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore playing into the rivalry by waving goodbye to Buckeyes fans after the victory.

However, the flag got players on both sides going for an all-out melee.

We know these two sides don't like each other, but goodness gracious, this was unnecessary.

Particularly with reports that pepper spray found its way into the fracas, this was a really ugly way for an entertaining football game to end.

A Michigan flag is planted in the center of The Shoe and things get even more heated between Ohio State and Michigan pic.twitter.com/fPcvJ6Z8ND — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024

An on-field view of the Michigan flag plant and the altercation with Ohio State that followed ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/If9Ng7ecW0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024

Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer rips away the Michigan flag and throws it amid the insanity after the game. Cops. Pepper spray was even used. Two Michigan players were on the ground rubbing their faces. A photographer as well. Police later lined up at 50 to build a human wall. pic.twitter.com/xANs878xe7 — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 30, 2024

