OGC Nice predicted XI v Reims: Jonathan Clauss to start, Moïse Bombito out

OGC Nice’s significant injury concerns, which have thus far hampered their entire season, are beginning to ease. The likes of Tom Louchet, Jonathan Clauss, Antoine Mendy, Ali Abdi and Mohamed Ali-Cho are all returning and building full match fitness.

Clauss is expected to be thrown straight into the starting line-up when Nice face Stade de Reims on Saturday evening. There are still absentees, however. Pablo Rosario is out after receiving a red card in the narrow 3-2 win over Stade Rennais last weekend.

Morgan Sanson, Jérémie Boga, Terem Moffi, Victor Orakpo, and Moïse Bombitio are all also out. The latter’s absence is not expected to return and he could even return for the midweek Coupe de France fixture., against Bastia on Tuesday.

OGC Nice likely line-up v Reims

Marcin Bulka; Mohamed Abdelmonem, Dante, Youssouf Ndayishimiye; Melvin Bard, Tanguy Ndombélé, Hicham Boudaoui, Jonathan Clauss; Sofiane Diop, Gaëtan Laborde, Evann Guessand. (L’Éq)

GFFN | Luke Entwistle