Official | Wolfsburg sign Andreas Skov Olsen from Club Brugge

The transfer of Danish international Andreas Skov Olsen to VfL Wolfsburg is officially through. The 25-year-old arrives in the Bundesliga for a reported €14m transfer fee from Club Brugge. The right winger/fullback signs a contract valid until 2029.

Wolfsburg’s Danish managing director Peter Christiansen has thus found his preferred replacement for the departed Ridle Baku. In a released statement accompanying the signing, Skov Olsen expressed eagerness to play with Danish compatriots Jonas Wind and Joakim Maehle.

“I’m very happy to finally be here,” the player said. “I can’t wait to get to know the team and meet up with some of my Danish friends.

“We are delighted to have been able to sign a dynamic player with strong dribbling skills and an eye for goal,” VfL sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz added, “We are pleased to offer him the perfect conditions to further his development and to fully exploit his qualities.”

GGFN | Peter Weis