Official | Reims’ Adama Bojang joins Grasshopper Club Zurich on loan

Stade de Reims forward Adama Bojang (20) has joined Swiss side Grasshopper Club Zurich on a season-long loan deal.

Bojang joined Reims last summer from Steve Biko FC, amid interest from some top clubs from across Europe, signing a five-year deal that runs until 2028. However, having made the move to France, he found game time limited, making just nine substitute appearances for Les Stadistes in Ligue 1. He has, however, shown great promise for Reims’ reserve side, scoring eight goals in eight games in the National 3, France’s fifth tier.

However, the Gambia international is now in need of consistent game time at a higher level and the decision was therefore taken to send him out on loan for the current campaign. Reims confirmed on Saturday that Bojang has joined Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Club Zurich. With Reims still considering the striker as one for the future, no purchase option has been included in the deal.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle