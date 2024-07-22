Official: Milan Primavera fixture list for 2024-25 season confirmed

AC Milan’s Primavera side have learned their fixture list for the upcoming season and they will begin away from home just like they did last year.

As the official website writes, the season will kick off on the same weekend as Serie A, therefore on 17 and 18 August. Federico Guidi is the new coach in charge after Ignazio Abate’s exit, and the first test for him and his side will be a trip to face newly-promoted Udinese.

AC Milan’s first match at the PUMA House of Football will be against Torino on 24 August, and they’ll also finish the regular season on home soil, against Genoa on 17-18 May.

In total 20 teams will compete in the U20 league (previously U19) and there will be three midweek rounds of fixtures (18 December, 22 January and 19 February), four international breaks (7 September, 12 October, 16 November and 22 March) and a Christmas break (28 December).

The Rossoneri will also compete in the Coppa Italia (the first game in the competition will be in the round of 16 in January) and the UEFA Youth League, which will follow the calendar of the Champions League (but only for the first six matchdays, which will all take place in 2024).

The full list of fixtures can be found below:

➤ Matchday 1 (17/08): Udinese v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 2 (24/08): AC Milan v Torino

➤ Matchday 3 (31/08): Genoa v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 4 (14/09): AC Milan v Empoli

➤ Matchday 5 (21/09): Inter v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 6 (28/09): AC Milan v Cesena

➤ Matchday 7 (05/10): Bologna v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 8 (19/10): AC Milan v Cremonese

➤ Matchday 9 (26/10): Fiorentina v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 10 (02/11): AC Milan v Hellas Verona

➤ Matchday 11 (09/11): AC Milan v Cagliari

➤ Matchday 12 (23/11): Lecce v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 13 (30/11): AC Milan v Roma

➤ Matchday 14 (07/12): Sampdoria v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 15 (14/12): AC Milan v Juventus

➤ Matchday 16 (18/12): Sassuolo v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 17 (21/12): Monza v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 18 (04/01): AC Milan v Lazio

➤ Matchday 19 (11/01): Atalanta v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 20 (18/01): AC Milan v Fiorentina

➤ Matchday 21 (22/01): AC Milan v Lecce

➤ Matchday 22 (25/01): Cremonese v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 23 (01/02): AC Milan v Bologna

➤ Matchday 24 (08/02): Juventus v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 25 (15/02): AC Milan v Sassuolo

➤ Matchday 26 (19/02): Cagliari v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 27 (22/02): AC Milan v Atalanta

➤ Matchday 28 (01/03): Hellas Verona v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 29 (08/03): AC Milan v Inter

➤ Matchday 30 (15/03): Roma v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 31 (29/03): AC Milan v Sampdoria

➤ Matchday 32 (05/04): Cesena v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 33 (12/04): AC Milan v Monza

➤ Matchday 34 (19/04): Empoli v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 35 (26/04): Lazio v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 36 (03/05): AC Milan v Udinese

➤ Matchday 37 (10/05): Torino v AC Milan

➤ Matchday 38 (17/05): AC Milan v Genoa