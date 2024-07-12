Official: Milan jump above Juventus in UEFA rankings – where Serie A clubs place

The UEFA club coefficient rankings have once again been updated, and AC Milan have indeed jumped above Juventus as was expected.

UEFA have today published the latest ranking of clubs, correct as of 12 July 2024. The club coefficients are based on the results of clubs competing in the five previous seasons of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

The rankings determine the seeding of each club in relevant UEFA competition draws, and the coefficients are determined either as the sum of all points won in the previous five years or the association coefficient over the same period, whichever is the higher.

As Calciomercato.com relay, Lazio are the first Italian team encountered in 31st position, then it is Juventus in 23rd. It was anticipated that Milan would jump above Juve and they have into 22nd, but they are one place behind Napoli.

Atalanta are in 20th after winning the Europa League, behind Arsenal, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid who follow in order. Inter are in 10th, with the top five being Roma, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The Rossoneri should continue their climb with another strong showing in the Champions League or by getting to the end of the Europa League if they are bumped out.