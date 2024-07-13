Official – Inter Milan Complete Signing Of Iran FIFA World Cup Star From Porto

Now it’s official – Inter Milan have completed the signing of Iranian international striker Mehdi Taremi from Porto.

The Nerazzurri officially confirmed Taremi’s arrival in an official statement. Inter have been chasing striker Mehdi Taremi for some time now.

The Iranian was one of the Nerazzurri’s targets last summer. They had made an attempt to sign him after talks to bring Romelu Lukaku back from Chelsea fell through in dramatic fashion.

However, Porto demanded a fee that was higher than Inter were willing to pay at the time.

Therefore, Taremi stayed at the Portuguese giants for the season just gone. Inter’s city rivals AC Milan had also made an attempt to sign Taremi.

They chased the 31-year-old right up until the final day of the summer transfer window – but were unable to get a deal over the line.

Taremi has now signed a two year contract with an option for a further year.

Taremi’s contract ran out at the end of June 2024. The 31-year-old remained at Porto for the season, but did not sign a contract extension.

Therefore, in January, Taremi was free to start negotiation with other clubs on a free transfer.

Inter sensed the opportunity to move in, as they had not dropped their interest in the Iranian international from last summer.

Big name free transfer signings have become a calling card for Inter in recent years.

That is the route via which Hakan Calhanoglu, Andre Onana, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Marcus Thuram have arrived among others.

The Nerazzurri convinced Taremi of their project. Therefore, Inter have had an agreement in hand with Taremi for several months now.

The Iranian’s deal with Porto has now officially expired. Therefore, he has officially become an Inter player.

Taremi made a total of 182 appearances for Porto across four seasons at the club. He scored 91 goals in the process.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old has scored fifty goals across eighty appearances for the Iran national team.