Official: Barcelona squad list to face Villarreal | La Liga GW 6

Barcelona are set to return to La Liga action today with a match against Villarreal. After a promising start to the 2024-25 season, their momentum was halted by a defeat to Monaco in the UEFA Champions League.

Now, the Catalans will be eager to bounce back with a strong performance this weekend, aiming to return to winning ways.

However, one positive development for manager Hansi Flick is the availability of Ansu Fati. The talented forward featured in the previous match and is expected to play a role again, likely as a reinforcement during the latter stages of the game.

It must be noted that Ferran Torres will not be available for today’s clash, as he is suspended following a red card in the last league match against Girona.

Lots of injuries

Barcelona continue to face significant injury challenges. Despite returning to group training, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi are not yet fully fit and may miss this match.

The team will also be without key players such as Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Marc Bernal, all of whom remain sidelined due to injury.

This has left the squad somewhat depleted, though the travelling team for this fixture was announced without any unexpected exclusions, reflecting the current state of the squad.

Hansi Flick’s options are limited, but the Catalan team will look to make the most of their available resources.

The focus will likely be on securing three points to regain their momentum and put the disappointment of their recent Champions League defeat behind them.

Given the circumstances, a victory would be a crucial boost for Barcelona as they aim to keep pace in the competitive La Liga race.

Barcelona squad for Villarreal clash:

Goalkeepers: Marc Andre Ter Stegen, Inaki Pena, Andre Astralaga

Defenders: Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, Inigo Martinez, Eric Garcia, Hector Fort, Gerard Martin, Sergi Dominguez, Andrés Cuenca

Midfielders: Pedri, Marc Casado, Pablo Torre, Guille Fernandez

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Pau Victor, Toni Fernández