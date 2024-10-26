Official: Barcelona announce squad list to face Real Madrid | El Clasico

With Barcelona set to lock horns with arch-rivals Real Madrid later tonight at the Santiago Bernabeu, manager Hansi Flick has released the squad list of players available at his disposal for the match.

The Blaugrana, currently at the top of the table with a three-point lead, go into the game without players like Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ferran Torres, and Marc Bernal, all of whom are injured.

Eric Garcia, who was expected to recover from an adductor problem, misses out once again after not featuring against Bayern Munich and Sevilla.

Other than that, Flick has a near full-strength squad at his disposal with the likes of Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, and Frenkie de Jong all recently returning from injuries.

Youngsters such as Sergi Dominguez, Gerard Martin, Hector Fort, and Diego Kochen are on the list, as is emergency new signing Wojciech Szczesny, although Inaki Pena is expected to continue in goal tonight at the Santiago Bernabeu.