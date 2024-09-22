Official: Barcelona’s 4-3-3 starting lineup against Villarreal

Barcelona head into their next La Liga clash with confidence as they prepare to face Villarreal away from home. The Catalan giants are looking to extend their perfect start to the season by securing a sixth consecutive victory.

Interestingly, they have a strong record at Villarreal’s stadium, a place where they haven’t tasted defeat in over 17 years.

However, Barcelona’s task is made slightly more challenging due to a number of injuries in the team. But with a gruelling schedule ahead, Flick has decided to rotate his squad.

While Marc-Andre ter Stegen retains his position in goal, Sergi Dominguez starts in central defence, at the expense of Pau Cubarsi. The young defender is all set to partner the veteran Inigo Martinez at the heart of Barcelona’s four-man backline.

There is a change in the wider defensive position as well. While Jules Kounde retains his spot at right-back, Gerard Martin starts ahead of Alejandro Balde on the opposite flank.

In the midfield, Flick has opted for Eric Garcia and Pablo Torre to occupy the double pivot positions.

This could be an interesting opportunity for Torre, as he looks to capitalise on an impressive pre-season campaign and prove a point to Flick.

Further up the pitch, Pedri will continue in his role as the team’s attacking midfielder. His involvement will be essential in unlocking Villarreal’s defence and creating opportunities for his teammates.

On the wings, Raphinha and young sensation Lamine Yamal will provide width and pace. Both players have been in fine form recently, contributing with assists and goals.

Their main focus will be to supply Barcelona’s main striker, Robert Lewandowski, with quality service. Lewandowski, as always, will be the focal point of Barcelona’s attack, aiming to add to his goal tally and help the team secure another three points.

Despite the injuries and suspension, Barcelona’s line-up remains strong, and they will be eager to maintain their winning momentum against Villarreal.