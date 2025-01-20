OF Anthony Santander signs 5-year deal with Blue Jays: Report

Anthony Santander put up his best numbers with free agency pending, slugging 44 home runs for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Free agent outfielder Anthony Santander has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, reports MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi. The switch-hitting slugger agreed to a five-year deal with Toronto worth more than $90 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Santander, 30, had a career season in 2024 with free agency pending, smashing 44 home runs for the Baltimore Orioles while batting .235 with an .814 OPS.

He was ranked No. 11 on Yahoo Sports' list of Top 50 MLB free agents going into the offseason, according to Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz.

"Not only does Santander feature rare power for a switch-hitter, but his splits are also balanced in a way that few switch-hitters’ are. He’s a threat from both sides of the plate and strikes out less than the average hitter, allowing his power to play with regularity."

As a left-handed batter, Santander hit .225 with a .793 OPS and 12 homers. But he did most of his damage as a power hitter batting right-handed, slugging 32 home runs with a .225 average and .822 OPS.

Previously, the most home runs Santander hit in a season was 33 in 2022, along with 24 doubles and 89 RBI.

