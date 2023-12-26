Odell Beckham Jr. Wears Grinch-Inspired Cleats Before Baltimore Ravens Deliver Loss to San Francisco 49ers

You're a festive one, Mr. Beckham Jr.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s warmup gear before his Christmas night game was nice and naughty.

The NFL star, who joined the team at the start of the 2023 season, stepped onto San Francisco's Levi’s Stadium field suited up in a sweatshirt featuring the holiday season's most famous faces — from A Christmas Story's Ralphie Billingsley to Home Alone's Kevin McCallister.

On his feet: custom MTO Christmas cleats created by Dominic “The Surgeon” Ciambrone in collaboration with the pro athlete.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Odell Beckham Jr. of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

According to a release, the duo was inspired by the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Grinch" sneaker (released in 2020) to create these "Grinchmas" kicks.



While the left cleat was decked out in plush red-and-white fabric that recalled Santa Claus's iconic getup (and was complete with a removable hat) the right cleat was covered in a green, furry fabric reminiscent of the beloved Dr. Seuss character — and even featured a button-activated, light-up heart.

AP/Scot Tucker Odell Beckham Jr. of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

After warming up in his festive attire, OBJ got down to business in his uniform, and helped his team deliver a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, whose tight end George Kittle wore a handcrafted, red glitter-flecked cleats dubbed "North Pole" from The Surgeon as well.

The game capped off a Christmas triple-header for the NFL. Earlier that day, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, then the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants.



