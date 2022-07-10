The Observer view on Boris Johnson’s baleful legacy

Observer editorial
·8 min read
<span>Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty</span>
Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

For seven years, Britain has been transfixed by the grotesque character flaws, overweening, principle-free ambition, recklessness, faux buffoonish “charm” and moral vacuum that is Boris Johnson. From the moment he re-entered the House of Commons in 2015, he has been a malevolent, demonic force dominating British politics – the author of a catalogue of betrayals and outright lies stretching from the falsehoods of the leave referendum campaign in 2016, his ruthless undermining of Theresa May’s prime ministership, his existentially bad Brexit deal and the implosion of his government last week. Vaingloriously boasting of his achievements that are nothing of the sort, he leaves his party politically bankrupt and his country economically menaced, constitutionally vandalised and internationally derided. Now, mercifully, he is heading for the door marked Exit.

Before the Pincher scandal broke, almost everybody charged with safeguarding public ethics had resigned – and not been replaced

Except he is still prime minister, the elders in the Tory party staying their hand in forcing him to quit. Unable even at the end to acknowledge in a graceless speech his own responsibility for being engulfed by more than 50 resignations from his government – brought to its knees by too many unwilling to serve under a serial liar who claimed he “forgot” the circumstances in which he appointed an alleged sex pest as his deputy chief whip – he remains at the apex of our national affairs for up to three more months. Once again, inflated by a sense of self-entitlement, he breaks the codes of our unwritten constitution for his own self-interest. He should stand down instantly. But today, as it has been for seven years, it is all about him and opportunistic calculations of personal advantage.

He will take no serious decisions as caretaker PM, he promises the country. Yet Britain over the months ahead will need some serious decisions and by a leader who can command a majority in their party and the House of Commons. That should be a caretaker PM. It cannot be Johnson who devises the reaction to the re-emergence of Covid, shapes further responses to the cost of living crisis, confronts an escalation of international tensions or triggers a trade war with the EU over breaking international law over Northern Ireland. What is the Tory party thinking? Obligation to country surely trumps conniving with one man’s cupidity.

No moral compass

Johnson, in his political death throes, still casts a spell over Torydom. He remains the man who delivered the sacred act of Brexit. For this treasured “triumph” he should be allowed to go with dignity, runs the Conservative line. Tragically for Britain, it was not the Brexit debacle, his U-turns, his mishandling of Covid, the lack of any coherent policy framework, his weakening of the protocols that underwrite our constitution, the numerous corruptions and evident inability to govern that triggered Johnson’s demise. What finished him was a succession of interventions – or, rather, lack of them – in which his hubris, lack of moral compass or any sense of ethics became obvious to all.

First was the doomed attempt last October to rewrite the House of Commons rulebook to save the skin of the obviously compromised Tory MP Owen Paterson for inappropriately lobbying in return for cash. Next came the flow of revelations over Partygate, with Johnson denying his evident presence at successive events breaking lockdown rules. An excoriating report from the senior civil servant Sue Gray damned his leadership in not setting better standards in No 10. The House of Commons privileges committee has launched an investigation into whether the prime minister lied to the House of Commons.

This was the backdrop to the events of the last few weeks. It took four days before the MP Neil Parish lost the whip for reading porn on his mobile in the chamber of the House of Commons. John Penrose MP then resigned as anti-corruption adviser over Johnson’s softening of the ministerial code, which in his view he had plainly broken. Lord Geidt, the prime minister’s ethics adviser, was to resign a few days later. Earlier this year, Lord Agnew, the anti-fraud minister, had resigned, unable, he said, to secure full-hearted backing for his efforts. Before the Pincher scandal broke, almost everybody charged with safeguarding public ethics had resigned – and not been replaced.

Johnson continued regardless, assuming he had a divine right to rule. The humiliations and lies of the Pincher affair were the last straw. His government imploded.

Lies were habitual

But the cabinet, Conservative MPs and his party cannot escape lightly. They have indulged habitual lying, integral to Johnson’s modus operandi, and in plain view – particularly over Brexit. There never was an “oven-ready” Brexit deal that would bring fabulous opportunity to Britain. The promises in the leave campaign of which Johnson was the main actor and driver – that trade with the EU would continue as before, that Britain could have its cake and eat it, that vast savings on the EU budget would be redirected to public services, notably the NHS – were false. His promise to the Northern Irish DUP that there would not be a border in the Irish Sea was a lie, even as he prepared to sign a treaty to enshrine just that.

Above all, even now, the Johnson government cannot bring itself to recognise the unfolding disaster or act to ameliorate it. No area of economic activity – from agriculture to financial services, manufacturing to small business – has benefited from Brexit. Exclusion from the EU single market and customs union is crippling. In the first three months of this year, the deficit on the current account of the balance of payments stood at a record 8.3 % of GDP. The independent Office for Budget Responsibility stands by its prediction that the diminution of trade and investment will cause GDP to be 4% lower than it would otherwise be over the next 15 years. Others believe that is an underestimate. The collateral damage extends to our science base, with Britain now excluded from the EU Horizon programme as the EU retaliates to Johnson wanting unilaterally to rewrite the Northern Ireland protocol. Yet still Johnson continues to boast.

Britain climbed new heights in breathtaking levels of corruption, as Tory donors had their paths smoothed to lush Covid contracts

His overclaiming is routine. Britain, Johnson proclaims, led the world in its response to Covid, which it could not have done within the EU. Wrong. So far 181,000 have died in Britain – a Covid death rate per million above France, Germany, Italy, Spain and most of the EU and caused by being consistently too late to lockdown and too quick to exit – Johnson in thrall to the libertarian wing of the Tory party. No EU rule would have inhibited any UK government from striking the deals it did over vaccine production and for supportive medical equipment. Where Britain did climb new heights has been in breathtaking levels of corruption, as Tory donors and sympathisers had their paths smoothed to lush contracts with no process or accountability.

Levelling up, a talismanic Johnson domestic policy, is pockmarked with the same deficiencies. The levelling up white paper correctly calls for systemic, interlinked policies with transparent rules for all. Instead, earmarked funds are directed hotchpotch to Tory marginal constituencies to be used as pleased within no overarching framework. It is of a piece with the Johnson approach overall. Measures to hit net zero targets are disposed of at will. Public appointments are made not on ability, integrity or capacity to do the job – but fealty to Johnson, Toryism and Brexit. The stench is overwhelming.

The future

The first priority is restoring integrity to public life, the one thing on which every Tory candidate for the leadership agrees, but which, as the opposition leader, Keir Starmer, says, is no small project. Beyond that, it will be an ageing selectorate of Tory party members saturated in prejudices about the glories of Brexit, the imperative of low taxes above any other public priority, scepticism about climate change and hostility to immigration who will make the final choice of Britain’s next leader. Already, candidate Tom Tugendhat, a decent one nation Tory and longstanding critic of Johnson, has had to abase himself with promises not to repair the damage of Brexit and to slash taxes that he must know are wrong. But which he has to make given the deranged nature of post-Johnson Tory politics.

Related: Tory MPs hit back at ‘treacherous’ Rishi Sunak as leadership race begins

This is both the opportunity and challenge confronting Labour – and the Lib Dems, re-emerging as a force in British politics. The country is appalled by Johnson and the collusion of a plainly clueless Conservative party in his follies and depravities. Britain needs a newly serious politics. Our constitution must be reformed never to be exposed to such corruption and abuse again. Our capitalism needs a fundamental reset so that purpose, innovation and good business and employment practice are at the heart of our companies. Our public services must be rejuvenated and glaring inequalities redressed; levelling up must be delivered with the proper resources and to everyone, whatever their political hue. The drive to net zero must be uncompromising. Our relations with the EU must be repaired and access regained to the single market without which there is no avenue to sustained prosperity. Russia must know that unequivocal support for Ukraine is not down to Johnson alone, but accepted by all parties, as is our commitment to Nato. This agenda can be shared across all the opposition parties, liberating the tactical voting that is such a necessity in a first-past-the-post system. The Johnson curse has at last been lifted. Britain must strike out anew.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • San Jose scores late to earn tie and hand Toronto FC another painful lesson

    TORONTO — A 2-2 tie that felt like a loss proved to be another painful lesson for Toronto FC as it rebuilds under coach Bob Bradley. Jack Skahan, who entered the game in the 83rd minute, scored his first MLS goal two minutes into stoppage time to earn the San Jose Earthquakes a road point and spoil a spirited Toronto comeback Saturday. "Painful," said Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg who made a fine save to deny Jeremy Ebobisse seconds earlier. "Yes painful but also (a) great reaction in the

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • Olympic medallist Sanchez switches swimming allegiance from Canada to the Philippines

    TORONTO — Swimmer Kayla Sanchez, a relay Olympic medallist for Canada, has switched countries to represent the Philippines. The 21-year-old swam the leadoff leg for Canada in a silver-medal effort last summer in Tokyo in the 4 x 100 freestyle relay. She also helped Canada take bronze in the medley relay by swimming the heats. Sanchez earned freestyle relay silver and bronze at last month's world championship in Budapest, Hungary. Swimming Canada granted Sanchez her release after the world champi

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

    MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Tempers flare as Masoli hurt in Roughriders' 28-13 win over Redblacks

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders' 28-13 win over the visiting Ottawa Redblacks ended on a sour note Friday. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter after diving into the legs of Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli as he threw a pass, which left Masoli writhing in pain on the turf. Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field following the hit. Several infuriated Redblacks players

  • Maple Leafs will regret any trade for Rasmus Sandin

    Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin remains without a contract for next season but general manager Kyle Dubas needs to negotiate new term for Toronto's 2019 first-round pick or risk losing a player projected to be a blue line star.&nbsp;

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Nick Nurse knows how to bring out the best in Chris Boucher

    After signing a new three-year extension with the Toronto Raptors, forward Chris Boucher credits Nick Nurse for showing him his path to success through, at times, some tough love. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • BlackJacks continue fiery stretch with blowout victory over formidable Bandits

    It was an ugly start to the year, but the Ottawa BlackJacks have found their rhythm. Ottawa (5-8) picked up its fourth win in its last five with a 100-79 statement victory over the Fraser Valley Bandits (9-5) on Friday in Ottawa. It was also the second game in a row in which the BlackJacks have scored 100-plus points. "We're just getting a better feel for playing with each other. We're moving the ball real well, Walt's been doing a great job running point and getting in the paint and getting guy

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Lions set to test their mettle against Bombers in battle of undefeated teams

    VANCOUVER — After a 3-0 start to the season, the B.C. Lions see their Saturday clash against the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers as an opportunity to test their mettle. "They've been the best team in the league the last couple of years, and they're undefeated this year too," said Lions coach Rick Campbell following practice at the Lions' training facility on Thursday. "You always want to see how you measure up against the good teams." The 4-0 Blue Bombers come into B.C. Place j

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had