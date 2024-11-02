The Observer’s 2024 Union County girls’ high school basketball preview

Here is The Observer’s look at girls’ high school basketball in Union County ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Teams to watch

Forest Hills: The Yellow Jackets returns two of the county’s most dynamic players in sophomore point guard Leyah Melton (20.6 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, 5.3 steals per game, 3.5 assists per game) and junior guard Azaryia Griffin (16.8 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 2.3 bpg). Griffin and Melton give Forest Hills the firepower to get back on top of the Rocky River conference.

Marvin Ridge: The Mavericks have dominated the Southern Carolinas’ conference in the last three years, going 27-1 in league play while winning 69 games overall in that same span. This season, Marvin Ridge has another veteran roster and will lean on their backcourt of senior Jenny Briggs and juniors Kiley Lenehan and Kate Schindler (11.3 ppg), with senior forward Cadence Douglas (5.3 rpg) also playing a key role. The Mavericks expect to contend for a fourth straight conference title and make a deep 4A state playoff run. The Mavericks lost in the third round to Charlotte Catholic last year.

Porter Ridge: The Pirates look to build on their best season (20-7) in more than a decade with reigning Southern Carolinas conference player of the year — sophomore Ashanti Taylor (18.6 ppg) — leading the way. Porter Ridge will also need contributions from sophomore guards Brooklyn Garcia, Molly Malcolm and Kali Williams if it’s going to repeat as conference champions and be a factor in the postseason.

Weddington: The Warriors should be improved as they return their top six scorers, including four starters, from a team that went 13-13 a year ago and made it to the playoffs for the first time in six years. Weddington has experience throughout the lineup with senior forwards, Bailey Page (13.3 ppg) and Madison Motto (8.2 ppg, 7 rpg) and senior guards Natalie Poole (6.2 ppg) and Caroline Clark (10.7 ppg). Charlotte Catholic transfer, 5-5 sophomore Gabby Walker, should also play a key role for a team looking to prove it can be a factor in the Southern Carolinas’ conference race.

Players to watch

Peyton Collins, Parkwood, Sr.: The 5-2 senior guard (15.9 ppg) will team with senior Madison Owen (4.7 ppg, 3.7 apg) and junior Brooke Fowler (6.9 ppg) to give Parkwood a dynamic backcourt.

Alaina Griffin, Metrolina Christian: The 5-6 junior can fill up a stat sheet in an instant; she averaged 23 points, 10 steals, eight rebounds and five assists per game as a sophomore.

Leyah Melton, Forest Hills: The 5-4 sophomore point guard had a breakout freshman season (20.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 5.3 spg), and should be even more productive this season.

Bailey Page, Weddington: The 5-8 senior all-conference forward (13.3 ppg, 4 rpg) will be the go-to scorer on a veteran Weddington squad.

Kate Schindler, Marvin Ridge: The 6-foot junior guard (11.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg) looks to lead the Mavericks to another Southern Carolinas’ conference title.

Ranon Suttle, Union Academy: The 5-11 senior is back to lead Cardinals after averaging 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game last season.

Ashanti Taylor, Porter Ridge: The 6-foot sophomore, who had Division I offers before her first high school game, lived up to the hype, earning Southern Carolinas’ player of the year as a freshman after averaging 18.6 points, seven rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Players on the rise

Jenny Briggs, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: The 5-4 senior guard will play a key role in the Mavericks’ backcourt with junior Kiley Lenehan and Schindler.

Justice Hegwood, Central Academy: The 5-6 junior shooting guard (10.6 ppg) is back to lead Cougars’ team that should be improved with seniors like forward Jadah Pringle (7.9 ppg) and guard Leah Rubin.

Kaylen Henry, Sun Valley, Sr.: The 5-6 senior (7 ppg) and senior forward Zoe Bradley (3 ppg, 5 rpg) give the Spartans experience on an otherwise young squad.

Summer Jones, Monroe: The 5-9 junior is the Redhawks’ leading returning scorer at 10.9 points per contest last season.

Emily King, Metrolina Christian: The 5-7 senior guard (Gordon College commit) will have an immediate impact for the Warriors after returning from injury last season, according to Metrolina Christian coach JarMark Parker.

Jordan Vaughn, Parkwood: The 5-9 senior guard/forward (10.2 ppg, Sun Valley transfer) will give Parkwood some more scoring punch.

Amaya Rodgers, Cuthbertson: The 5-10 junior forward (5 ppg) is one of two starters, including sophomore guard Ava Beals (5 ppg), for the Cavaliers.

Preseason all-county team

Peyton Collins, Parkwood, 5-2, Sr.

Alaina Griffin, Metrolina Christian, 5-6, Jr.

Azaryia Griffin, Forest Hills, 6-0, Jr.

Leyah Melton, Forest Hills, 5-4, So.

Bailey Page, Weddington, 5-8, Sr.

Kate Schindler, Marvin Ridge, 6-0, Jr.

Ranon Suttle, Union Academy, 5-11, Sr.

Ashanti Taylor, Porter Ridge, 6-0, So.

Preseason Player of the Year: Ashanti Taylor, Porter Ridge, 6-0, So., PG

Notes

▪ First-year, Central Academy head coach David Daniels looks to help the Cougars get back in the win column for the first time since a Feb. 7, 2023 victory at Arborbrook Christian. Central Academy was 0-22 last season.

▪ Metrolina Christian junior guard Alaina Griffin needs 75 points to earn the 1,000th point of her high school career. Griffin will be the first player in school history to score 1,000 points and have 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 500 steals. Griffin is also an all-state softball player and a Liberty University commit.

▪ New Sun Valley girls’ basketball coach Karli Mason is the daughter of current Spartans’ athletic director and former Sun Valley boys’ basketball coach Keith Mason. Karli Mason also starred for the Sun Valley girls’ basketball team (2017 graduate) before playing college basketball at Greensboro College and Lees McRae.

Conference predictions

Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC)

Concord Academy; 2. Westminster Catawba; 3. Gaston Christian; 4. Hickory Grove; 5. Metrolina Christian; 6. SouthLake Christian; 7. Gaston Day.

Rocky River Conference 2A/3A

Forest Hills; 2. West Stanly; 3. Parkwood; 4. Piedmont; 5. Monroe; 6. Anson County; 7. Central Academy.

Southern Carolinas’ Conference 4A

Marvin Ridge; 2. Weddington; 3. Porter Ridge; 4. Sun Valley; 5. Cuthbertson.

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference