Oakland plays Northern Kentucky, looks to end road losing streak

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-12, 2-4 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland will attempt to stop its six-game road slide when the Golden Grizzlies visit Northern Kentucky.

The Norse have gone 8-2 at home. Northern Kentucky ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Keeyan Itejere averaging 2.2.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-4 in Horizon League play. Oakland has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 64.9 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 69.8 Northern Kentucky allows to opponents.

The Norse and Golden Grizzlies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Robinson is averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Norse.

Malcolm Christie averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press