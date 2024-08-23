São Paulo reach Libertadores quarters; Nacional player collapses on pitch

The final two Copa Libertadores Round of 16 second-leg fixtures took place on Thursday as the quarter-finals took shape.

Here is what went down.

São Paulo dig deep to knock Nacional out

Scorers: Bobadilla 31′, Calleri 47′

Tied 0-0 on aggregate this clash was wide open between Brazil’s São Paulo and Uruguay’s Nacional. After a tense 90 minutes, the hosts ultimately prevailed 2-0.

It was a game of few chances inside a rocking Estádio do Morumbi needing individual moments of brilliance to produce the goals. As both sides tinkered on the pitch, the first shot on target, and subsequent goal, arrived at the half-hour mark.

Lucas Moura sent a through ball to Jonathan Calleri and the No. 9 shot a powerful pass over to Damián Bobadilla whose one touch and finish was too much for goalkeeper Luis Mejía.

Minutes after the restart Calleri added a goal to his assist after an impressive jump allowed him to thump a header home for 2-0. It’s now 13 goals and four assists in 38 games this calendar year for him.

Following the second goal, the referee forced a pause in play after Nacional fans clashed with police and appeared to damage stadium seats.

A second pause in play was later required when Nacional defender Juan Izquierdo collapsed on the pitch. Players called for immediate medical attention and the 27-year-old was taken off via ambulance.

Fifteen minutes of added time were required but the visitors could not produce a comeback seeing São Paulo prevail.