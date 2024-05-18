NYCFC and New York Red Bulls renew Hudson River Derby; Messi could return for Inter Miami

Major League Soccer teams have hit a congested portion of the 2024 schedule, with many teams experiencing multiple games per week during the rest of May.

In addition to regular-season league games, teams are involved in domestic cup competitions.

Six MLS teams survived the dreaded #Cupset in the Round of 32 on May 7-8 and advanced in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and those squads will continue in that historic competition on Tuesday and Wednesday. Two MLS squads — Houston Dynamo FC (against Detroit City FC) and Real Salt Lake (vs. New Mexico United) — were knocked out in their respective U.S. Open Cup openers. The Houston Dynamo were the defending U.S. Open Cup champions.

In addition, the three Canada-based MLS teams — CF Montréal, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps — still are involved in the Canadian Championship, and also play in that competition on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Saturday, two of the league's top rivalries renew — the Canadian Classique between CF Montréal vs. Toronto FC and the Hudson River Derby between New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls. Another rivalry matchup — the Rocky Mountain Cup — features two surprise teams in the Western Conference as first-place Real Salt Lake hosts the Colorado Rapids, who are tied with four other teams for second in the conference.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi — the league's highest-paid player — could return to the field for Inter Miami CF for its home game against D.C. United.

MLS Matchday 15: What are this weekend's games?

(All games available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.)

Saturday

MLS game of the week: New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls

Date and time: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV/streaming info: MLS Season Pass

This season's first Hudson River Derby — and the 28th such showdown all-time — features two teams on the upswing, nipping at the heels of the Eastern Conference-leading Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati. The New York Red Bulls and NYCFC sit in third and fourth place, respectively (NYCFC is tied for fourth with Charlotte FC). RBNY has won two straight after a humiliating 6-2 defeat to Inter Miami on May 4. After a horrendous start to the season (losing four of its first five games), NYCFC has won five of its last six.

The Red Bulls own the series edge, having won 15 matchups compared to NYCFC's eight. The most notable RBNY win might have been its 7-0 drubbing of NYCFC at Yankee Stadium in 2016 in a game that earned the moniker "The Red Wedding."

Alonso Martinez celebrates his goal in New York City FC's 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Wednesday.

MLS betting odds: Who is favored to win?

Here are the odds for this weekend 's MLS games, according to BetMGM.

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United

Moneyline: NSH (+105), Tie (+260), ATL (+225)

Over/under goals: 2.5

Charlotte FC vs. LA Galaxy

Moneyline: CTL (+120), Tie (+260), GAL (+188)

Over/under goals: 2.5

FC Cincinnati vs. St. Louis City SC

Moneyline: CIN (-145), Tie (+290), STL (+340)

Over/under goals: 2.5

Inter Miami CF vs. D.C. United

Moneyline: MIA (-165), Tie (+340), DC (+350)

Over/under goals: 3.5

New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union

Moneyline: NE (+165), Tie (+250), PHI (+140)

Over/under goals: 2.5

New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls

Moneyline: NYC (+120), Tie (+230), RBNY (+210)

Over/under goals: 2.5

Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal

Moneyline: TFC (-110), Tie (+260), MTL (+270)

Over/under goals: 2.5

Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Moneyline: ATX (+110), Tie (+260), SKC (+210)

Over/under goals: 2.5

Chicago Fire FC Vs. Columbus Crew

Moneyline: CHI (+190), Tie (+250), CLB (+125)

Over/under goals: 2.5

Houston Dynamo FC vs. FC Dallas

Moneyline: HOU (-125), Tie (+250), FCD (+333)

Over/under goals: 2.5

Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers

Moneyline: MIN (-130), Tie (+300), POR (+290)

Over/under goals: 3.5

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids

Moneyline: RSL (-135), Tie (+290), COL (+310)

Over/under goals: 2.5

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Orlando City SC

Moneyline: SJ (+145), Tie (+250), ORL (+160)

Over/under goals: 2.5

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Moneyline: SEA (-115), Tie (+260), VAN (+275)

Over/under goals: 2.5

According to BetMGM, Inter Miami CF (+185) is the current favorite to win the 2024 league championship, followed by FC Cincinnati (+1000), LA Galaxy (+1400), Los Angeles FC (+1400), Real Salt Lake (+1400), New York Red Bulls (+1400), Minnesota United FC (+1600) and Columbus Crew (+1800).

Where can you watch MLS games?

All Major League Soccer games air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Some select games are available for free on Apple TV and viewers only need an Apple ID to watch.

Where can you watch MLS games on TV?

FOX Sports will air select games on linear television.

