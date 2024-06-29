🚨 NYCFC down Orlando in six-goal thriller to get back on track

NYCFC got back to winning aways after a recent slump, easing past Orlando City at home to kick off the MLS weekend.

Scorers: Rodríguez 15′, Wolf 45+4′, Ojeda 45+11′, Bakrar 90+4′ ; Þór­halls­son 72′, McGuire 90+1′

NYCFC came into the affair looking to pick up their first win since late May, and they got off to a flying start when Santiago Rodríguez broke the deadlock inside 20 minutes.

While Orlando put together a few meek attacks to respond, they were undone in first-half stoppage time when the hosts exploded with two more goals to all but kill the game before the break.

Orland pulled not one, but two goals back to make the home crowd sweat, but Mounsef Bakrar’s stoppage-time goal shortly after Duncan McGuire’s put the game to bed.

Mounsef Bakrar adds one more for @newyorkcityfc! pic.twitter.com/isvc5CQAWB — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 29, 2024

The win pulls NYCFC back into the top-four of the Eastern Conference for now.