NWSL expansion adds Denver as 16th team, $110 million fee smashes record: source

Denver is now the home of NWSL’s 16th team after a record-setting $110 million expansion fee agreement, a source confirmed to .

The fee is more than double the previous highest NWSL franchise figure, and also becomes the largest sum ever paid for a North American pro women’s soccer team.

According to the source, who was briefed on the matter but was not authorized to speak publicly as an official announcement had not yet been made, the first payment from the Denver bidding group, backed by chair and CEO of IMA Financial Group Robert Cohen, has already been made. Sportico was first to report the news on Thursday.

The $110 million comes in at the range discussed in initial talks weeks ago, but far outstrips the $53 million expansion fee that Bay FC and BOS Nation paid to become the 14th and 15th NWSL teams, respectively. The Denver club and BOS Nation will both begin play in 2026.

NWSL has been in discussion to announce Denver as its 16th team through the closing months of 2024. Although Cleveland and Cincinnati were two other markets on the cusp of becoming part of the league’s continued expansion, former women’s professional player Jordan Angeli has been part of the bidding process since its early stages, forming the For Denver FC group in July of 2023. Organizing the group was a way of announcing its intent to bring a professional women’s team to Denver.

The Denver-based team has expressed interest in building its own stadium, but expects to begin playing in a temporary venue until its own venue is built.

Denver has a history of producing top-notch women’s soccer talent, including current U.S. women’s national team players Mallory Swanson, Lindsey Horan and Sophia Smith. Over the years the USWNT has also played matches in Colorado, bringing a strong turn out to its games.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.

NWSL

2025 The Athletic Media Company