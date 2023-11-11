NWSL Championship live updates: Megan Rapinoe, Ali Krieger clash in farewell title game

U.S. women's national team icons Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger will face off Saturday as OL Reign and NJ/NY Gotham FC play for the 2023 NWSL championship. Both players will wrap up incredible careers and retire after the final match of 2023.

Rapinoe and the OL Reign started strong with just one loss in their first six matches. Despite a late summer slump, the Reign went 2-2-1 to close the season and earn the fourth seed in the NWSL playoffs.

Rapinoe closes her career Saturday as one of the most decorated players in U.S. women's soccer history. She played in more than 200 national team matches, scoring 63 goals and winning multiple World Cups and Olympic medals. She remains the only American to win the Women's Ballon d'Or award.

Gotham FC and Krieger were at the top of the NWSL table in mid-May with a 5-1-2 record. They proceeded to win just three of their next 14 games but made it the playoffs as the sixth and final seed.

Krieger didn't produce the same counting statistics as Rapinoe but was a key part of two World Cup teams on defense. She played in more than 100 games for the national team and won two World Cups.

Though Krieger and Rapinoe's retirement is the main storyline, neither Gotham FC nor OL Reign have won an NWSL championship. That changes Saturday night in San Diego.

How to watch the NWSL Championship

When: Kickoff Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8:00 p.m., ET

Where: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Will this be the final game Megan Rapinoe plays?

This is Rapinoe's final soccer game. The 2019 Women's Ballon d'Or winner will end her career Saturday night against her longtime U.S. women's national teammate Krieger.

NWSL continues to grow in remarkable ways

The search for the newest NWSL team is on.

Commissioner Jessica Berman said Friday that the expansion process for the league’s 16th team will open after Saturday’s NWSL Championship. The league, which currently has 12 teams, will expand to 14 with the Utah Royals and Bay Area FC in 2024, and add a 15th team in Boston in 2026.

“Our preliminary analysis of the landscape is that we have more than a dozen qualified investor groups from different markets around the US who are extremely interested in the kinds of investment that we know is required in order to operate a successful team,” Berman said.

NWSL postseason results

Six teams made the NWSL playoffs. The San Diego Wave FC won the NWSL Shield and were the top-seeded team in the postseason. The Portland Thorns FC finished second in the standings to secure a first-round bye in the postseason.

The North Carolina Courage, OL Reign, Angel City FC, and Gotham FC took the remaining four playoff spots.

The Reign eliminated Angel City 1-0 and Gotham FC beat the Courage 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Gotham FC beat the Thorns 1-0 and the Reign won 1-0 over San Diego in the semifinals last weekend.

Whichever team wins Saturday night in San Diego will take its first NWSL title.

How old is Megan Rapinoe?

Megan Rapinoe is 38 years old. She's played professional soccer since 2009 after four years with the University of Portland.

How old is Ali Krieger?

Ali Krieger is 39 years old. She first debuted in professional soccer in 2005 after her career with Penn State.

