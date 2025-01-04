🚨 Nwaneri starts! Arsenal and Brighton name XIs for Premier League clash

🚨 Nwaneri starts! Arsenal and Brighton name XIs for Premier League clash

Arsenal and Brighton have named their starting XIs for the Premier League clash at the Amex Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's side are without Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Raheem Sterling and Takehiro Tomiyasu through injury, while Jurrien Timber is suspended.

That means that Thomas Partey returns to right-back, with Declan Rice taking his role in central midfield but there is no spot for Martin Ødegaard in the starting XI, while Kai Havertz is absent through illness.

Brighton have no shortage of issues either, with Mats Weiffer, Ferdi Kadioglu, Danny Welbeck and James Milner among those missing for the Seagulls.

TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Here's our starting XI to take on @Arsenal this evening. 👀📝 pic.twitter.com/yZScjoIEt7 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 4, 2025

Who do you think comes out on top?

📸 Mike Hewitt - 2024 Getty Images