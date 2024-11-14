Nunu Agara has career game, No. 24 Stanford women pull away from UC Davis 69-56

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Nunu Agara had career highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double and No. 24 Stanford pulled away late for a 69-56 win over UC Davis on Wednesday night.

The Cardinal (4-0) led most of the way but struggled to put away the Aggies (1-2), whose only lead was 47-46 in the last minute of the third quarter and were tied at 51 with 8:40 to play.

Stanford then reeled off 12 points with Agara, a sophomore, getting seven. Davis missed four-straight shots and went 2 of 9 down the stretch with four turnovers.

Courtney Ogden added 16 points, including a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the third quarter for a 49-47 Stanford lead. Brooke Demetre had 11 with eight rebounds.

Mazatla Harris scored 17 points for the Aggies and Sydney Burns added 10.

The Cardinal averaged 15 3-pointers in their first three games, making 45 of 78, to win by an average of 41 points, but they were just 5 of 20 from deep in this one. They also had 60 assists and 20 turnovers in three games but against Davis it was 16 turnovers and nine assists.

Stanford did dominate the boards 41-24 with 14 offensive rebounds, good for a 13-0 difference in second-chance points.

Stanford plays at Indiana on Sunday.

