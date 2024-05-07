Nuggets' Jamal Murray hit with $100,000 fine for throwing objects in direction of ref

The NBA on Tuesday fined Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray $100,000 for “throwing multiple objects in the direction of a game official during live play,” the league announced.

The incidents happened during Minnesota’s 106-80 victory over Denver in Game 2 Monday. Murray threw a towel and a heating pad.

The Timberwolves have a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals series, winning both games in Denver with Murray struggling. He was 3-for-18 from the field in Game 2, scoring eight points while committing four turnovers.

After the game, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch called Murray's actions “inexcusable and dangerous,” however Murray did not receive any penalty during the game.

The Nuggets bench throwing stuff on the court? pic.twitter.com/bnvfYIZrO9 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 7, 2024

In a pool report following the game, referee Marc Davis, the crew chief for the game, said, "I was the lead official, and I didn't notice it was on the floor or where it came from until (Minnesota's Karl-Anthony) Towns scored. We weren't aware it had come from the bench. If we would have been aware it came from the bench, we could have reviewed it under the hostile act trigger. The penalty would have been a technical foul."

Davis also said, "For an ejection, you would have to determine it was thrown directly at somebody versus thrown in frustration."

Murray did not meet with reporters for a postgame interview session.

