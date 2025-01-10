Nugent leads Holy Cross against Lafayette after 21-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-6, 2-1 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (6-10, 1-2 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Lafayette after Joe Nugent scored 21 points in Holy Cross' 70-59 win against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Leopards have gone 5-2 at home. Lafayette ranks second in the Patriot League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.6 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Crusaders have gone 2-1 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross is third in the Patriot League giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Lafayette is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 69.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 68.6 Lafayette allows.

The Leopards and Crusaders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Butler is averaging 6.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Leopards.

Nugent averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press