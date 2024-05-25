NTV - CJON - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 05:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #2

dark spot solution 10 years of research. 1 patented solution. Reduce the look of dark spots and try the world's #1 dark-spot serum for luminous skin. 100% Satisfaction Or Your Money Back. I heard it swallowed an entire family's camping gear. My sister says she saw it playing in the mud. I hear it came from the future! The new Subaru Crosstrek. The true Urban Legend. on Thursday, August 1st. on Thursday, August 1st. We're kicking the country with the Reklaws and special guest Justin Fancy. and special guest Justin Fancy. Check out the lineup and get your tickets Check out the lineup and get your tickets at georgestreetlive.ca Brought to you by Bud Light, Mike's Hard LemonadeLambs Rum, ozfm, ntv Shield Group and Delta Hotels. Must be 19 years orolder. Trouble sleeping? Sleep Cycle can help. It's an extended release tablet that's designed to help you fall asleep faster, temporarily promote relaxation, and increase your total sleep time. Look for Sleep Cycle at these stores. Every morning is a chance to start fresh... With Wendy's new Sausage Bacon Deluxe And our fan favorite crispy seasoned potatoes Get both for just five dollars. Made fresh to order. ( ) Frizz, dryness, breakage. New Dove 10-in-1 serum hair mask, with patented peptide complex, fortifies hair bonds, helps reverse ten visible signs of damage in one minute. Keep living. We'll keep repairing. When you back hurts, life hurts. Robax dual action formula relieves pain and relaxes tight muscles. Take back your back with Robax. Feel the clarity of non-drowsy Claritin®. Get relief from symptoms caused by over 200 outdoor and indoor allergens associated with types of pets, dust and pollen. Because visiting family means making yourself at home. Feel the clarity and live Claritin clear. Sometimes a sub comes along and hits just so right. And then we show it like this and you think: "That can't be $4.99." Guess what? The Subway 6 inch Turkey Breast sub is only $4.99. Not forever. Offer ends June 23rd. ational news. Every day of the week, to young innovators and entrepreneurs During our time on the Sunday evening news hour, we cover it all right here on ntv News, . >> Welcome back to eyewitness news. The federal senate committee on fisheries and oceans delivered its report on seal populations on thursday. To formulate the report, the committee spoke to over 60 witnesses for hearings and took a trip to newfoundland and labrador last fall to learn more about the sealing industry's history. Newfoundland and labrador senator fabian manning chairs the committee and delivered the report titled sealing the future. >> The concerns that were raised at our hearings to blind labrador played an important part in our recommendations. So just the fact of the people on the east coast in this particular case feel like that ottawa is not doing enough to assist this industry. We believed we heard I'm sorry that the you know, the future of the entire fishing industry depends greatly on what happens in the seal would see a population. I mean you know at one particular time we're being told or 6 million seals and another particular time maybe 7 or 8 in all it fluctuates. And I realize not easy to count 7 or 8 million seals. But the knowledge that we do have is that they eat out other species of fish. You know, whether it is cod, whether it's crab wood or something else. As in the words of a former federal minister of fisheries and oceans from newfoundland and labrador minister john everett and I'm not eating kentucky fried chicken. So you know the effect that they're having on the ecosystem to many other fisheries is very prevalent in our discussions in newfoundland and labrador and certainly was a basis for some of our recommendations in regards to the proper research marketing of the products. Again we heard from people in the craft industry here in ottawa and in newfoundland labrador that are having

trouble. Number one accessing the product in order to develop the craft. But also just as an example, we have an ever increasing population of the cruise cruise ships coming to newfoundland labrador and then coming to the harbour in saint john's. They have the opportunity to walk on the old street in north america on street. They go into one of the operations there is always in vogue or use or some other very appropriate business there and they love the products you look at them but you can't buy them because you can't bring them back into the united states when when a ship goes into new york. And so these are the concerns and that's why we our recommendations and some of the recommendations that we brought forward certainly had the influence of those recommendations certainly came from our visit to newfoundland labrador. >> One of our initial questions at the outset of the study was what effect our seal population is having on canada's fisheries with a tiny seal harvest seal populations are much larger than they were even a few decades ago. The committee heard lots of anecdotal evidence that these booming seal populations are eating away the fish stocks and harming oceans our oceans and ecosystems. Only night the fisheries consult and in former assistant deputy minister of fisheries policy at defoe told us he estimates that seals eat 22 times as much fish as the commercial fisheries harvest at that time. We're at a time when the global food supply is at risk. This should be of great concern. When the committee questioned the dfo about this issue they couldn't get detailed. We couldn't get detailed answers or hard scientific evidence. Department did confirm the gray seals are harming groundfish stopped recovery in the south gulf of saint lawrence but elsewhere in atlantic canada the department said it was it didn't know the effect of seals were having on the fish stocks or they consider the impact to be comparable to those of other predators. Given that the anecdotal evidence and indigenous knowledge point to the contrary, this level of uncertainty and inaction by the department responsible for this file is unacceptable. Ecological data on seal populations is sorely lacking and much of what exists is outdated especially in my province of british columbia. The committee was unable to draw any conclusions about the seal populations on canada's pacific coast in its report because there were little or no data to draw from. What we did conclude is that much more and better seal science is urgently needed on canada's atlantic three arctic east and west coasts. The government must quickly gain a better understanding of the role seals play in the ocean food webs. Otherwise it would become more and more challenging to manage marine life especially in the context of climate change. That's why our report and recommendation two and three calls on the government to rapidly develop a more robust and state of the art marine and fisheries research capacity and to bolster collaboration concerning seal science and research. The committee firmly believes that indigenous knowledge can and must play a key role in this endeavor. >> It's time for one last break here on eyewitness news. When we return, we'll talk more about housing and a former tent city resident who is now living at one of six airport road

. >> Welcome back to the house of assembly sitting for this week. On thursday, members of tent city for change and open hands and now as well as former tent city residents attended question period. One of two former residents of tent city cathy white shared what her experience has been like living at the new facility at 106 airport road formerly the comfort in. >> When I was in tent city. That was a community in a home. They made false promises. John added fred hutton visited me in my tent. They told me if I took shelter they would provide transportation for my injuries . For myself make sure I had clothing and what I needed. I've been up there since may the 3rd. I've seen no support workers. I've had to have a volunteer pay for my medication. Today I tried to reach out to harm reduction. 811 mental health crisis. I have a mental disability. I have physical disabilities. I have no footwear. I have no support. I have to eat on time. I feel like I'm on parole and I'm not speaking just for myself. I'm speaking for everybody. They separated us out. They left me and my fiancee in two different shelters. They won't let me see him. I have nobody allowed to come there. There's a people called momentum. I don't know who they are. Don't know why they're there. I was left with no resources, no numbers and all I wanted was a home. It's the first time in my life I've ever struggled with homelessness and my disabilities have been long going and I don't feel no support system from who I'm dealing with at the time and neither does my community, my family, my friends who they ripped me from a tent city. We've been asking you to sign a lease to stay there. They brought it up. And how did that feel? You know, seeing as how things have been since you've been there, I believe that the lease is only to cover their a portion of their lease. So they're trying to entrap us and we are the people. We are the ones struggling. They're just signing papers. They're not doing anything for us. And until someone like myself

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts