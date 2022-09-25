NSW flood emergency forecast to continue as towns cut off by road

Donna Lu
<span>Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP</span>
The ongoing flood emergency in New South Wales is expected to continue due to a new trough forecast to bring further wet weather across the state from Monday.

The towns of Warren and Wee Waa, in the state’s north, are cut off by road and expected to remain that way for days. Emergency services are using aircraft to delivery water, medicine, food and other supplies to residents.

In the 10 days to Saturday, the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) service fielded more than 800 requests for assistance across the state, including nearly 60 flood rescues. SES workers performed six rescues and answered 112 calls for help between 6am on Saturday and 6am on Sunday.

The town of Gunnedah continues to be affected by major flooding, but the water was slowly receding as of Sunday morning. The Namoi River peaked at the major flood level of 8.24 metres on Saturday and SES workers were on the ground to assess the damage.

A five-year-old boy died in flood water near Tullamore, in the state’s central west, on Friday. He was separated from his family when their car was submerged in flood water on McGrane Way near Tullamore.

Emergency services who responded to the distress call found two younger children and their parents clinging to trees. They said the boy’s parents were able to remove restraints from two younger children in the car, but weren’t able to free the older boy.

The NSW premier, Dominic Perrottet, said the death was “incredibly tragic” and urged people to heed warnings.

“I extend on behalf of everybody across our state, our thoughts and prayers and hearts go out to the family,” the premier said on Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned a new trough was forecast to enter western NSW on Monday, progress eastwards later and “generating showers, rain and the chance of thunderstorms in many areas”.

“This system looks set to move offshore during Thursday morning, with a ridge extending across the state in its wake,” the BoM said.

Considerable falls are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in southern and central inland parts of the state.

The NSW SES has warned that the low pressure system would probably exacerbate flooding in the coming days.

Related: With another La Niña under way, experts warn Australia’s east coast remains at high risk

“Given the current flooding, saturated catchments and full dams, this forecast front will likely exacerbate the current riverine flooding, with multiple systems anticipated to see prolonged or renewed minor to major flooding,” it said.

“With catchments wet and many dams at capacity, waterways are very sensitive to rainfall, and further river rises and renewed flooding are likely for the inland catchments.”

“The SES will be liaising closely with the Bureau of Meteorology to determine the impact areas of the forecast weather.”

An SES spokesperson, Greg Nash, warned against attempting to cross flood water in cars. “We have some very resilient communities and some communities that are very much aware of their flood risk,” he said.

“[However] we want people to drive to the conditions, and if you find a flooded or a damaged road as a result of flooding, to stop, turn around [and] find another way – it’s not worth the risk to push on.”

– with AAP

