NPR Ditching Twitter Has Had Almost Zero Impact on Traffic

Chesnot

Since stepping away from Twitter back in April, National Public Radio and its affiliates have seen a negligible effect on its online traffic, Nieman Reports reported on Thursday. Months after buying the social media platform now known as X, Elon Musk essentially drove NPR from the site by falsely labeling the news organization as “state-affiliated media.” In a recent memo circulated to employees, NPR said that in the six months since leaving Twitter, they’d only seen the outlet’s traffic drop by a single percentage point, revealing how little impact the Musk-owned site had on their audience. In fact, according to the memo, the platform only accounted for 2 percent of NPR’s web traffic before it stopped tweeting, suggesting that X really isn’t worth the effort. Especially as its owner willfully promotes conspiracy theories, boosts antisemitism, attacks journalists, and generally makes his site unusable amid a growing sea of misinformation. X responded to a request for comment with its standard auto-reply: “Busy now, please check back later.” An NPR spokesperson declined to provide any additional comment.

