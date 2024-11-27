It is now obvious that Manchester City need more than just a midfielder in January

As Manchester City threw away a 3-goal lead in 15 minutes against Feyenoord in their Champions League clash at the Etihad, a host of City’s frailties were on full display. By the time the final whistle came, there was no escaping the fact that Pep Guardiola’s squad are currently playing well below their best.

Defensive frailties are undermining City’s play. When the going gets tough the champions wilt. That hasn’t been seen before from this City squad. Heading into the January transfer window I believe the world champions need to sign more than just a solitary midfielder. There looks to be several positions that the champions need to reinforce.

Fabrizio Romano has reported on his YouTube channel that Manchester City have plans in January to add a midfielder to Pep Guardiola’s squad. Furthermore, Romano adds that injuries to Rodri and Manchester City’s squad look to have forced City’s hand in the transfer market.

Manchester City’s need for a midfielder is obvious but I think they need more than just in January.

It is clear that Manchester City will move for a midfielder in January. They have to. That much is obvious by now. Jack Gaughan has previously reported for the Daily Mail that Martin Zubimendi and Ederson are City’s targets at this stage. Fabrizio Romano’s new report indicates that City will move for a midfielder. With that report and Jack Gaughan’s, if City can land either Ederson or Zubimendi, they will immediately strengthen that area of the pitch.

But there is a mounting case that Manchester City may need to sign two midfielders. The heavy workload on City’s midfield is taking its toll. With Rodri and Mateo Kovacic out players such as Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva are shouldering a heavier workload. They do appear to be struggling with those demands. Factor in that players such as Nico O’Reilly, James McAtee, and Jacob Wright aren’t yet ready or trusted to play more prominently it’s creating an issue with Pep Guardiola’s squad. The demands placed on City’s experienced players are taking a toll. Signing two midfielders may help alleviate this issue.

Defensively the world champions have a host of concerns. The form of Kyle Walker is one. Rico Lewis has had to shoulder a heavy workload so far this season. There is a case for the champions to add a right-back in January just to ease the burden on Lewis and cover Walker’s deficiencies. Then you have to factor in the injuries to Manchester City’s centre-backs. The reliability of John Stones is becoming a major issue. That could cause problems going forward. There is a serious case for Manchester City to look to add another defender in January as well. There is also the issue of no support for Erling Haaland that needs to be addressed.

I don’t think it will be a busy January for Manchester City. They typically don’t like to make moves in the January transfer window. But it’s at a stage where City’s squad needs reinforcement in multiple areas. That’s becoming apparent with every game that passes. If City’s injury situation improves that may help their current plight. But the longer City’s poor form continues the more you think they may need to start their rebuild in January to help them for this season and beyond.