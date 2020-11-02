November music preview: Garth Brooks, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Smashing Pumpkins and more

Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this story misidentified the founding members of The Smashing Pumpkins. Jeff Schroeder joined the band in 2007.

Shouldn't Smashing Pumpkins have debuted their new album in October, ahead of Halloween? (Kidding, of course.)

The alternative rockers are set to release their 11th studio album, "Cyr," on Nov. 27. It comes almost two years to the day after their latest effort, "Shiny and Oh So Bright Volume 1."

"Cyr," just one of several notable releases this month, is being billed as a double album featuring 20 tracks recorded in Chicago by founding Smashing Pumpkins members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin with guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

The album's namesake single premiered in late August. A second single, "The Colour of Love," came out at the same time. Variety says the two tracks are "effortlessly taking their place alongside a catalog of cherished Smashing Pumpkins classics."

November will also see releases from rock legends. Look out for Elton John's "Jewel Box" (Nov. 13), Neil Young's "Archives Volume II: 1972-1976" (Nov. 20) and Sting's "Duets" (Nov. 27).

Here are more of the new November releases we're excited to hear:

'Minefields' from Faouzia and John Legend (Thursday)

Following the release of her EP "Stripped" earlier this year, Canadian-Moroccan rising star Faouzia Ouihya has teamed with John Legend for single "Minefields." The ballad features silky smooth vocals from both performers. Ouihya says she hopes her music offers a "safe place" for fans. “I’d love for listeners to get what they need from my voice,” she said in a news release.

'Disco' from Kylie Minogue (Friday)

The Australian singer's latest album is influenced by disco hits from the 1970s and '80s, as well as modern-day dance music. She recorded it during the COVID-19 lockdown, even learning audio-editing tools to help with post-production work. Three singles – "Say Something," "Magic" and "I Love It" – are already out. It'll be Minogue's 15th album. While disco has been Minogue's jam of choice for nearly two decades now, other performers have been sampling it as well recently, including Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

'Power Up' from AC/DC (Nov. 13)

Five longtime members of the band – Angus Young, Phil Rudd, Stevie Young, Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams – have reunited for this album, the group's 17th. It's their first new album since guitarist Malcolm Young died in 2017. The iconic group has released a few teasers in recent weeks to help whet the appetites of fans, including single "Shot in the Dark" last month.

'Starting Over' from Chris Stapleton (Nov. 13)

The title track from Chris Stapleton's fourth studio album, "Starting Over," is already out – and fans won't have to wait much longer to hear the rest. Stapleton told radio host Bobby Bones in a recent interview that recording "Maggie's Song" from the upcoming album was especially difficult for him. The song is about his dog that died. He says he wrote it the day after losing her. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stapleton told Bones he delivered his latest album to record executives by leaving copies on the windshields of the cars, saying it felt more personal than just emailing a link.

'BE' from BTS (Nov. 20)

The K-pop group's highly anticipated album – its second of 2020 – is just around the corner. It comes three months after "Dynamite," the first track they've done completely in English (for which they earned their first No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100). In just seven years, BTS has put out a dozen albums and EPs, breaking records worldwide. To help promote the album, the group recently did a weeklong residency on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show."

K-pop stars BTS tackle 'interesting kind of challenge' with first all-English song 'Dynamite'

'Fun' from Garth Brooks (Nov. 20)

It's been four years since Garth Brooks dropped a fresh studio album. The wait ends this month when "Fun" arrives. He's been teasing the album for more than two years, releasing singles “All Day Long” and “Stronger Than Me” to keep fans satiated. "Fun" includes a duet with Blake Shelton, "Dive Bar," as well as a cover of "Shallow" performed with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

